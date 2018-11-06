FARSI AVANTI CON I GOMITI – VIDEO! IL KO DELL’ANNO È QUELLO CON CUI MZWANDILE HLONGWA HA MANDATO AL TAPPETO TORBJORN MADSEN DURANTE L’EXTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP – GOMITATA ROTANTE E L’AVVERSARIO NON SI RIALZA PIÙ

Da www.corriere.it

mzwandile hlongwa manda al tappeto torbjorn madsen mzwandile hlongwa manda al tappeto torbjorn madsen

 

Gomitata rotante e l'avversario crolla: per gli appassionati di MMA, è il ko dell'anno. Il terribile colpo con cui Mzwandile Hlongwa manda al tappeto Torbjorn Madsen durante l’Extreme Fighting Championship

 

 

 

