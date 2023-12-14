Estratto da "Oggi"
Nessuno se l'aspettava. Khaby Lame, 23 anni, senegalese con cittadinanza italiana, l'influencer con più follower al mondo, ha annunciato sui social il fidanzamento ufficiale con la ventenne Wendy Thembelihle Juel, strepitosa modella di origini danesi e sudafricane. [...]
Mai prima d'ora Khaby Lame aveva postato foto con la futura sposa, scherzando invece sul fatto che «l'ultima fidanzata ho dovuto lasciarla per poter vincere l'Oscar». [...]
