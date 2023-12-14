ANCHE I TIKTOKER METTONO LA TESTA A POSTO - L'INFLUENCER ITALO-SENEGALESE KHABY LAME SI SPOSA! - LA FUTURA MOGLIE DELL'UOMO CON PIÙ FOLLOWER AL MONDO SU TIKTOK È LA BOMBASTICA MODELLA 20ENNE WENDY THEMBELIHLE JUEL, E HA ORIGINI SUDAFRICANE E DANESI - LA FOTO DI LEI CON L'ANELLO POSTATA SU INSTAGRAM, LA PRIMA CHE KHABY ABBIA MAI POSTATO: "L'ULTIMA FIDANZATA HO DOVUTO LASCIARLA PER..." - VIDEO

Estratto da "Oggi"

 

Nessuno se l'aspettava. Khaby Lame, 23 anni, senegalese con cittadinanza italiana, l'influencer con più follower al mondo, ha annunciato sui social il fidanzamento ufficiale con la ventenne Wendy Thembelihle Juel, strepitosa modella di origini danesi e sudafricane. [...]

 

Mai prima d'ora Khaby Lame aveva postato foto con la futura sposa, scherzando invece sul fatto che «l'ultima fidanzata ho dovuto lasciarla per poter vincere l'Oscar».  [...]

