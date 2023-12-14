QUANTO PUÒ DURARE ANCORA LA PARTITA DI POKER CON BLUFF DI MELONI CON L’EUROPA? - DAL 1 GENNAIO DEL 2024, SE ROMA NON RATIFICA IL MES, TUTTI GLI ALTRI 26 STATI MEMBRI DELL'UNIONE EUROPEA SAREBBERO SENZA OMBRELLO DI SALVATAGGIO IN CASO DI DEFAULT - NEGOZIANDO, COME SE FOSSE AL MERCATINO DI PORTA PORTESE, LA CONTRATTAZIONE SUL PATTO DI STABILITÀ IN CAMBIO DEL MES, LA DUCETTA RISCHIA DI RESTARE COL CERINO ACCESO - PER BRUXELLES, IL “PACCHETTO MELONI” È UNA MINACCIA CHE REGGE POCO: L’UNICO PAESE CHE RISCHIA IL DEFAULT, DALL’ALTO DI UN DEBITO PUBBLICO MOSTRUOSO (2.844 MILIARDI DI EURO) SAREBBE L’ITALIA. E SENZA MES, I MERCATI LA PUNIREBBERO CON LO SPREAD IN SALITA - PER LA DUCETTA LA RIUSCITA DELLA TRATTATIVA SAREBBE L’UNICA VIA D’USCITA PER EVITARE DI VENIR SBERTUCCIATA COME “CAMALEONTE” - O PEGGIO: “LA CAZZARA DELLA FIAMMA” - DALL’OPPOSIZIONE E INFILZATA COME UN TORDO DA MATTEO SALVINI, CHE NON ASPETTA ALTRO CHE LA RATIFICA DEL MES PER SPUTTANARLA E RIACCHIAPPARE I VOTI PERDUTI