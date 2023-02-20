I BAFTA DEI GIUSTI - CON BEN 7 PREMI, IL FILM TEDESCO TARGATO NETFLIX “NIENTE DI NUOVO SUL FRONTE OCCIDENTALE” STRAVINCE NELLA SERATA DEI BAFTA, GLI OSCAR INGLESI CHE SI SONO SVOLTI IERI SERA AL ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL DI LONDRA, ALLA PRESENZA DEL PRINCIPE WILLIAM E DELLA PRINCIPESSA CATHERINE - IL CAMPIONE INGLESE, ANZI IRLANDESE, “GLI SPIRITI DELL’ISOLA” CONQUISTA 4 BAFTA - MIGLIORI ATTORI SONO CATE BLANCHETT PER “TAR" E AUSTIN BUTLER PER “ELVIS”. E CREDO CHE LA COSA SI RIPETERÀ AGLI OSCAR… - VIDEO

Marco Giusti per Dagospia

Tempo di premi. Il film tedesco targato Netflix (e lì lo trovate) “Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale” diretto da Edward Berger stravince nella serata dei BAFTA, gli oscar inglesi che si sono svolti ieri sera al Royal Festival Hall di Londra alla presenza del Principe William e della Principessa Catherine, con ben 7 premi, miglior film, regia, sceneggiatura non originale, musica, fotografia, e perfino miglior film straniero. Era dai tempi di “Nuovo cinema Paradiso” che un film non inglese riceveva tanti premi e vinceva la serata.

E prepariamoci per la serata degli Oscar, dove il film di Berger vanta ben 11 nominations e, soprattutto, l’appoggio fondamentale di Netflix. Il campione inglese, anzi irlandese, “Gli spiriti dell’isola” o “The Banshees of Inisherin” di Martin McDonagh vince 4 BAFTA, miglior film inglese, miglior sceneggiatura originale, e migliori attori con protagonisti, Kerry Condon e Barry Keoghan, che soffia il premio a Brendan Gleeson, e lo dedica a tutti i ragazzetti che stanno sognando di far qualcosa dalla zona dove è nato e cresciuto lui, l’Irlanda più povera.

Migliori attori, e credo che la cosa si ripeterà agli Oscar, sono Cate Blanchett per “Tar”, che dichiara che “è stato un anno straordinario per le donne”, e Austin Butler per “Elvis”, che vince altri tre premi tecnici. Il “Pinocchio” di Guglielmo Del Toro, altro campione Netflix, vince come miglior film di animazione e il regista giustamente dichiara ricevendo il premio, che “l’animazione non è un genere per ragazzi. E’ un medium per l’arte. E’ un medium per il cinema. L’animazione deve stare nella conversazione”.

Diciamo anche che è ridicolo che si veda ancora come un cinema a parte quando un film come “Avatar” è totalmente animato. Peccato per il mio film animato preferito, cioè “Marcel the Shell”. Miglior esordio inglese dell’anno è “Aftersun” di Charlotte Wells, che ha vinto tutto quello che poteva vincere in patria. Come miglior documentario viene premiato “Navalny”, dedicato al dissidente russo attualmente in carcere. La serata, tre ore, è stata presentata da Richard E. Grant, sofisticato attore inglese molto legato al cinema dei Vanzina.

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

“Living” – Kazuo Ishiguro

“The Quiet Girl” – Colm Bairéad

“She Said” – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

“The Whale” – Samuel D. Hunter

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau – “The Whale”

WINNER: Kerry Condon – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Dolly De Leon – “Triangle Of Sadness”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Carey Mulligan – “She Said”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

WINNER: Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Eddie Redmayne – “The Good Nurse”

Albrecht Schuch – “All Quiet On The Western Front”

Micheal Ward – “Empire Of Light”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

WINNER: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger, Malte Grunert

“Argentina, 1985” – Santiago Mitre, Producer(s) Tbc

“Corsage” – Marie Kreutzer

“Decision To Leave” – Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok

“The Quiet Girl” – Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí

CASTING

“Aftersun” – Lucy Pardee

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Simone Bär

WINNER: “Elvis” – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Sarah Halley Finn

“Triangle Of Sadness” – Pauline Hansson

EDITING

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Sven Budelmann

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“Elvis” – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

WINNER: “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Paul Rogers

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Eddie Hamilton

CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – James Friend

“The Batman” – Greig Fraser

“Elvis” – Mandy Walker

“Empire Of Light” – Roger Deakins

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Claudio Miranda

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

WINNER: “Aftersun” – Charlotte Wells (Writer/director)

“Blue Jean” – Georgia Oakley (Writer/director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

“Electric Malady” – Marie Lidén (Director)

“Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” – Katy Brand (Writer)

“Rebellion” – Maia Kenworthy and Elena Sánchez Bellot (Directors)

ANIMATED FILM

WINNER: “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” – Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” – Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

“Turning Red” – Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: “The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans” – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

“Tár” – Todd Field

“Triangle Of Sadness” – Ruben Östlund

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold

WINNER: “Avatar: The Way Of Water” – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

“The Batman” – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

DOCUMENTARY

“All That Breathes” – Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

“All The Beauty And The Bloodshed” – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

“Fire Of Love” – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

“Moonage Daydream” – Brett Morgan

WINNER: “Navalny” – Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon” – Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Son Lux

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Alexandre Desplat

SOUND

WINNER: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

“Avatar: The Way Of Water” – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

“Elvis” – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

“Tár” – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

“Top Gun: Maverick’ – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

COSTUME DESIGN

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Lisy Christl

“Amsterdam” J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

“Babylon” – Mary Zophres

WINNER: “Elvis” – Catherine Martin

“Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris” – Jenny Beavan

BRITISH SHORT FILM

“The Ballad Of Olive Morris” – Alex Kayode-kay

“Bazigaga” – Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail

“Bus Girl” – Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen

“A Drifting Up” – Jacob Lee

WINNER: “An Irish Goodbye” – Tom Berkeley, Ross White

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

WINNER: “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse” – Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella

“Middle Watch” – John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy

“Your Mountain Is Waiting” – Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“Aftersun” – Charlotte Wells, Producer(S) Tbc

WINNER: “The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

“Brian And Charles” – Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward

“Empire Of Light” – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris

“Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” – Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand

“Living” – Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” – Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly

“See How They Run” – Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell

“The Swimmers” – Sally El Hosaini, Producer(S) Tbc, Jack Thorne

“The Wonder” – Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

WINNER: “Babylon” – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

“The Batman” – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

“Elvis” – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

DIRECTOR

WINNER: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh

“Decision To Leave” – Park Chan-wook

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“Tár” Todd Field

“The Woman King” – Gina Prince-bythewood

MAKE UP & HAIR

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Heike Merker

“The Batman” – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

WINNER: “Elvis” – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

“The Whale” – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

EE RISING STAR AWARD (Voted For By The Public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl Mccormack

WINNER: Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

LEADING ACTOR

WINNER: Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Daryl Mccormack – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

LEADING ACTRESS

WINNER: Cate Blanchett – “Tár”

Viola Davis – “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”

Ana De Armas – “Blonde”

Emma Thompson – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

BEST FILM

WINNER: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Malte Grunert

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin Mcdonagh

“Elvis” – Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick Mccormick, Schuyler Weiss

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

“Tár” – Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

