Marco Giusti per Dagospia
Arieccoci con i premi. "Oppenheimer” di Christopher Nolan con 12 nominations, “Poor Things” di Yorgos Lanthimos con 10, “Anatomia di una caduta” di Justine Triet, “The Zone of Interest” di Jonathan Glazer e “Killers of the Flower Moon” di Martin Scorsese con 8, “The Holdovers” di Alexander Payne e “Maestro” di Bradley Cooper con 7 guidano l’elenco dei favoriti per i premi BAFTA, gli Oscar inglesi, che verranno consegnati a Londra a Febbraio. Poco da dire, in realtà. Non ci sono novità.
emma stone mark ruffalo poor things povere creature 2
Si sfidano infatti come migliori film “Anatomia di una caduta”, “The Holdovers”, “Killers of the Flowers Moon”, “Oppenheimer” e “Poor Things”, mentre i registi finalisti sono Justine Triet, Alexander Payne, Jonathan Glazer, Bradley Cooper e Andrew Haigh, per “All of Us Strangers”, forse l’unica stravaganza. “Io capitano” di Matteo Garrone non è tra i cinque finalisti del miglior film non in lingua inglese, dove troviamo “20 Days In Mariupol”, “Anatomia di una caduta”, “Past Lives”, “Society Of The Snow”, “The Zone Of Interest”.
In gran spolvero gli attori di “Saltburn”, da Barry Keoghan a Jacob Elordi a Rosamund Pike, amatissimi dal pubblico. Ma anche la regista di “How To Have Sex”, Molly Manning Walker. Niente da fare per Leonardo DiCaprio e Lily Gladstone di “Killers”, né per Joaquin Phoenix o Vanessa Kirby per “Napoleon”. Si salva Robert De Niro come miglior non protagonista per “Killers”, mentre “Napoleon” è stato quasi del tutto trascurato. Ancora peggio è andata a “Ferrari” di Michael Mann.
Evidentemente il cinema va in un’altra direzione, come dimostra l’incredibile numero di nominations di “Anatomia di una caduta”. E l'unico titolo da grande spettacolo che possa vantare tante nominations è "Oppenheimer" di Nolan. "Barbie", che ha dominato il mercato, punta tutto su Margot Robbie, che si scontrerà inevitabilmente con Emma Stone e Sandra Huller, presente in ben due categorie.
Best film
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British film
All Of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone Of Interest
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Blue Bag Life - Lisa Selby, director; Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, director and producer; Alex Fry, producer
Bobi Wine: The People's President - Christopher Sharp, director (also directed by Moses Bwayo)
Earth Mama - Savanah Leaf, writer, director, producer; Shirley O'Connor, producer; Medb Riordan, producer
How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker, writer and director
Is There Anybody Out There - Ella Glendining, director
Film not in the English language
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy Of A Fall
Past Lives
Society Of The Snow
The Zone Of Interest
willem defoe poor things povere creature 1
Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyone Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Animated film
The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Director
All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Original screenplay
Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers - David Hemingson
Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives - Celine Song
Adapted screenplay
All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Leading actress
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Huller - Anatomy Of A Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Leading actor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Supporting actress
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All Of Us Strangers
Sandra Huller - The Zone Of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Supporting actor
Robert De Niro - Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All Of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Original score
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn - Anthony Willis
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton
Casting
emma stone poor things povere creature 6
All Of Us Strangers - Kahleen Crawford
Anatomy Of A Fall - Cynthia Arra
The Holdovers - Susan Shopmaker
How To Have Sex - Isabella Odoffin
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
Editing
Anatomy Of A Fall - Laurent Sénéchal
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame
Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
The Zone Of Interest - Paul Watts
Rising star award (voted by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton, Bank Of Dave)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms)
Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria)
Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex, Last Train To Christmas)
Sophie Wilde (Talk To Me, Everything Now)
Cinematography
KIllers Of The Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro - Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things - Robbie Ryan
The Zone Of Interest - Lukasz Zal
Make-up and hair
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
Maestro - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
Napoleon - Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Production design
Barbie - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
Poor Things - Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
The Zone Of Interest - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kus, Katarzyna Sikora
Costume design
Barbie - Jacqueline Durran
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jacqueline West
Napoleon - Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things - Holly Waddington
Special visual effects
The Creator - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
Napoleon - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
Poor Things - Simon Hughes
Sound
Ferrari - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
Maestro - Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 - Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
The Zone Of Interest - Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
