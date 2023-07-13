GLI EMMY DE' NOANTRI - TRA I NOMINATI AGLI OSCAR DELLA TV C'È UNA BELLA PATTUGLIA DI ITALIANI: PER IL PREMIO COME MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA SE LA GIOCHERANNO SABRINA IMPACCIATORE E SIMONA TABASCO, PER LE LORO INTERPRETAZIONI IN "THE WHITE LOTUS" - SEMPRE PER LA SERIE HBO, SPUNTANO ANCHE ANCHE LA SCENOGRAFA CRISTINA ONORI, L’ART DIRECTOR GIANPAOLO RIFINO E LA SET DECORATOR LETIZIA SANTUCCI…

-

Estratto da www.ciakmagazine.it

sabrina impacciatore beatrice granno the white lotus sabrina impacciatore beatrice granno the white lotus

 

[…] non capita spesso quanto agli Oscar che ci siano attori o attrici italiane tra i nomi dei candidati […]agli Emmy Awards. Che per la loro 75° edizione, riservata a show e serie andati in onda tra il 1 giugno 2022 e il 31 maggio 2023, hanno inserito nell’elenco delle nominations anche Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco come possibili vincitrici nella categoria riservata alle Attrici Non Protagoniste in una serie Drammatica.

simona tabasco the white lotus 1 simona tabasco the white lotus 1

 

Ma le due, insieme a Beatrice Grannò […] non sono le sole italiane a comparire tra le nomination agli Emmy 2023, visto che con loro troviamo – sempre per la stessa serie – anche la scenografa Cristina Onori, l’Art Director Gianpaolo Rifino e la Set Decorator Letizia Santucci […] tra gli ‘Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program’ (di un’ora o più).

 

beatrice granno simona tabasco the white lotus3 beatrice granno simona tabasco the white lotus3

Inevitabile che la concorrenza sia di altissimo livello, ma oltre all’onore di poter essere tra i ‘chosen few’ dello spettacolo che conta non è detto che le nostre stelle tricolori debbano poi partire come sconfitte a priori. Le due, per le caratterizzazioni rese e i personaggi interpretati, sono ormai diventate dei volti noti anche per il pubblico statunitense, soprattutto la Impacciatore, ormai vera e propria icona gay dopo l’indimenticabile partecipazione al Jimmy Kimmel Live dello scorso dicembre… […]

beatrice granno simona tabasco the white lotus1 beatrice granno simona tabasco the white lotus1 the white lotus 1 the white lotus 1 the white lotus 10 the white lotus 10 the white lotus 8 the white lotus 8 the white lotus 2 the white lotus 2 the white lotus 3 the white lotus 3 the white lotus 4 the white lotus 4 THE WHITE LOTUS 2 THE WHITE LOTUS 2 the white lotus 9 the white lotus 9 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 10 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 10 the white lotus 5 the white lotus 5 the white lotus 6 the white lotus 6 the white lotus 7 the white lotus 7 sabrina impacciatore the white lotus sabrina impacciatore the white lotus sabrina impacciatore the white lotus sabrina impacciatore the white lotus the white lotus 1 the white lotus 1 the white lotus 3 the white lotus 3 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 11 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 11 the white lotus 2 the white lotus 2 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 2 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 2 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 3 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 3 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 4 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 4 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 5 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 5 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 6 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 6 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 7 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 7 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 8 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 8 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 9 sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 9 the white lotus the white lotus beatrice granno simona tabasco the white lotus2 beatrice granno simona tabasco the white lotus2 beatrice granno the white lotus1 beatrice granno the white lotus1 beatrice granno the white lotus2 beatrice granno the white lotus2 cristina onori 1 cristina onori 1 cristina onori 2 cristina onori 2 letizia santucci letizia santucci sabrina impacciatore the white lotus sabrina impacciatore the white lotus simona tabasco the white lotus 2 simona tabasco the white lotus 2

 

