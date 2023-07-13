GLI EMMY DE' NOANTRI - TRA I NOMINATI AGLI OSCAR DELLA TV C'È UNA BELLA PATTUGLIA DI ITALIANI: PER IL PREMIO COME MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA SE LA GIOCHERANNO SABRINA IMPACCIATORE E SIMONA TABASCO, PER LE LORO INTERPRETAZIONI IN "THE WHITE LOTUS" - SEMPRE PER LA SERIE HBO, SPUNTANO ANCHE ANCHE LA SCENOGRAFA CRISTINA ONORI, L’ART DIRECTOR GIANPAOLO RIFINO E LA SET DECORATOR LETIZIA SANTUCCI…

Estratto da www.ciakmagazine.it

sabrina impacciatore beatrice granno the white lotus

[…] non capita spesso quanto agli Oscar che ci siano attori o attrici italiane tra i nomi dei candidati […]agli Emmy Awards. Che per la loro 75° edizione, riservata a show e serie andati in onda tra il 1 giugno 2022 e il 31 maggio 2023, hanno inserito nell’elenco delle nominations anche Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco come possibili vincitrici nella categoria riservata alle Attrici Non Protagoniste in una serie Drammatica.

simona tabasco the white lotus 1

Ma le due, insieme a Beatrice Grannò […] non sono le sole italiane a comparire tra le nomination agli Emmy 2023, visto che con loro troviamo – sempre per la stessa serie – anche la scenografa Cristina Onori, l’Art Director Gianpaolo Rifino e la Set Decorator Letizia Santucci […] tra gli ‘Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program’ (di un’ora o più).

beatrice granno simona tabasco the white lotus3

Inevitabile che la concorrenza sia di altissimo livello, ma oltre all’onore di poter essere tra i ‘chosen few’ dello spettacolo che conta non è detto che le nostre stelle tricolori debbano poi partire come sconfitte a priori. Le due, per le caratterizzazioni rese e i personaggi interpretati, sono ormai diventate dei volti noti anche per il pubblico statunitense, soprattutto la Impacciatore, ormai vera e propria icona gay dopo l’indimenticabile partecipazione al Jimmy Kimmel Live dello scorso dicembre… […]

