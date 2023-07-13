Marco Giusti per Dagospia
Alla faccia del cinema, diventato un mammuth in via di estinzione dove Tom Cruise e Harrison Ford ancora fanno le acrobazie, il mondo dello spettacolo americano celebra con gli Emmy le vostre serie preferite della stagione. Ecco quindi le nomination per i premi che verranno consegnati il prossimo 18 settembre. La HBO la fa da padrona con le 27 nominations di “Succession”, ci sono tutti gli attori da Brian Cox a Sarah Snook, da Kieran Culkin a Jeremy Strong da Matthew MacFayden a Alexander Skarsgard, le 24 di “The White Lotus”, e lì, oltre a quelle per Aubrey PLaza, Jennifer Collidge e F. Murray Abrahms ci sono pure le nominations per le nostre ragazze, Simona Tabasco e Sabrina Impacciatore, ormai diventate (quasi) dive hollywoodiane.
sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 9
Chi l’avrebbe mai detto? E con le 23 nominations di “The Last of Us”, dove svettano ovviamente quelle dei protagonisti Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey, ma c’ spazio anche per Storm Reid e per le guest della serie. Insegue un po’ affannosamente Apple tv con le 21 nominations di “Ted Lasso”, che in Italia non è così vista. “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” ne ha 14 e “The Bear” di Hulu ne ha 13, come il curioso “Beef” di Netflix e “Dahmer” di Ryan Murphy. Si prevedono scontri piuttosto forti, come quello nel mondo delle commedie tra Jenna Ortega di “Wednesday” e Rachel Brosnahan di “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”.
Tra le guest spicca il nome dello scomparso Ray Liotta per “Black Bird”, che se la vedrà con Jesse Plemons per “Love & Death” e Richard jenkins per “Dahmer”. Sono ben 38 le new entries degli Emmy, cioè i candidati che non erano mai stati scelti per il premio. Tra i film per la tv svetta il potente “Prey” di Hulu (da noi Disney+), prequel di “Predator”. Fra i registi di puntate delle serie sono stati nominati Benjamin Caron (“Andor”), Dearbhla Walsh (“Bad Sisters”), Peter Hoar (“The Last of Us”), Andrij Parekh, Mark Mylod, Lorene Scafaria (“Succession”), Mike White (“The White Lotus”).
LE NOMINATIONS MAGGIORI
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christine Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 8
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camilla Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever: Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers
Intergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christine Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
sabrina impacciatore in the white lotus 10
the bear 4 the bear 5 the bear 6 the white lotus 7 the bear 7 LA DANZA DI MERCOLEDI ADDAMS LA DANZA DI MERCOLEDI ADDAMS serie dahmer 3 andor 5 andor 3 serie dahmer 5 andor 2 serie dahmer 4 andor 4 the white lotus 2 the white lotus 8 serie dahmer 7 the white lotus 5 the white lotus 9 the white lotus 4 Beef – Lo scontro Beef – Lo scontro the last of us the last of us the last of us the last of us ted lasso ted lasso 1 prey 1 prey 2 the last of us prey 3 prey 4 the last of us the white lotus 5