GLI EMMY DEI GIUSTI - ALLA FACCIA DEL CINEMA, DIVENTATO UN MAMMUTH IN VIA DI ESTINZIONE DOVE TOM CRUISE E HARRISON FORD ANCORA FANNO LE ACROBAZIE, IL MONDO DELLO SPETTACOLO AMERICANO CELEBRA LE VOSTRE SERIE PREFERITE DELLA STAGIONE - LA HBO LA FA DA PADRONA CON LE 27 NOMINATIONS DI “SUCCESSION”, LE 24 DI “THE WHITE LOTUS” E LE 23 DI “THE LAST OF US” - INSEGUONO UN PO’ AFFANNOSAMENTE APPLE TV CON LE 21 NOMINATIONS DI “TED LASSO”, AMAZON CON “THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL” NE HA 14, “THE BEAR” DELLA DISNEY/HULU 13, COME “BEEF” E “DAHMER” DI NETFLIX. SI PREVEDONO SCONTRI PIUTTOSTO FORTI… - VIDEO

Marco Giusti per Dagospia

Alla faccia del cinema, diventato un mammuth in via di estinzione dove Tom Cruise e Harrison Ford ancora fanno le acrobazie, il mondo dello spettacolo americano celebra con gli Emmy le vostre serie preferite della stagione. Ecco quindi le nomination per i premi che verranno consegnati il prossimo 18 settembre. La HBO la fa da padrona con le 27 nominations di “Succession”, ci sono tutti gli attori da Brian Cox a Sarah Snook, da Kieran Culkin a Jeremy Strong da Matthew MacFayden a Alexander Skarsgard, le 24 di “The White Lotus”, e lì, oltre a quelle per Aubrey PLaza, Jennifer Collidge e F. Murray Abrahms ci sono pure le nominations per le nostre ragazze, Simona Tabasco e Sabrina Impacciatore, ormai diventate (quasi) dive hollywoodiane.

Chi l’avrebbe mai detto? E con le 23 nominations di “The Last of Us”, dove svettano ovviamente quelle dei protagonisti Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey, ma c’ spazio anche per Storm Reid e per le guest della serie. Insegue un po’ affannosamente Apple tv con le 21 nominations di “Ted Lasso”, che in Italia non è così vista. “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” ne ha 14 e “The Bear” di Hulu ne ha 13, come il curioso “Beef” di Netflix e “Dahmer” di Ryan Murphy. Si prevedono scontri piuttosto forti, come quello nel mondo delle commedie tra Jenna Ortega di “Wednesday” e Rachel Brosnahan di “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”.

Tra le guest spicca il nome dello scomparso Ray Liotta per “Black Bird”, che se la vedrà con Jesse Plemons per “Love & Death” e Richard jenkins per “Dahmer”. Sono ben 38 le new entries degli Emmy, cioè i candidati che non erano mai stati scelti per il premio. Tra i film per la tv svetta il potente “Prey” di Hulu (da noi Disney+), prequel di “Predator”. Fra i registi di puntate delle serie sono stati nominati Benjamin Caron (“Andor”), Dearbhla Walsh (“Bad Sisters”), Peter Hoar (“The Last of Us”), Andrij Parekh, Mark Mylod, Lorene Scafaria (“Succession”), Mike White (“The White Lotus”).

LE NOMINATIONS MAGGIORI

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christine Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camilla Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever: Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Intergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

