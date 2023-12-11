I GLOBE DEI GIUSTI - CI SIAMO. “BARBIE” E “OPPENHEIMER” DOMINANO LE NOMINATION DEI GOLDEN GLOBE DEL 2024, IL PRIMO CON BEN NOVE, IL SECONDO CON OTTO - SETTE NOMINATION INVECE PER “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON” E “POOR THINGS” - L’UNICO FILM ITALIANO ENTRATO NELLE NOMINATION È “IO CAPITANO”, IN CORSA COME MIGLIOR FILM NON PARLATO IN INGLESE. SARÀ DURA, MA GIÀ ARRIVARE IN FINALE È UN GRANDE RISULTATO PER GARRONE E PER RAI CINEMA… - VIDEO

Marco Giusti per Dagospia

barbenheimer

Ci siamo. “Barbie” di Greta Gerwig e “Oppenheimer” di Christopher Nolan dominano le nomination dei Golden Globes del 2024, il primo con ben nove nominations, tra questi miglior film, regia, sceneggiatura, protagonista, Margot Robbie e non protagonista, Ryan Gosling, il secondo con otto, film regia, protagonista, Cillian Murphy, non protagonista maschile, Robert Downey Jr, e femminile, Emily Blunt. Sette nomination invece per “Killers of the Flower Moon” di Martin Scorsese e “Poor Things” di Yorgos Lanthimos.

poor things 5

L’unico film italiano entrato nelle nominations dei Golden Globes è “Io capitano” di Matteo Garrone, in corsa come miglior film non parlato in inglese assieme al favoritissimo “Anatomia di una caduta” di Justine Triet, “Fallen Leaves” di Aki Kaurismaki, “Past Lives” di Celine Song, “Società della neve” di J. A. Bayona e “La zona d’interesse” di Jonathan Glazer. Sarà dura, ma già arrivare in finale è un grande risultato per Garrone e per Rai Cinema. “Barbie” e “Oppenheimer”, i più lanciati nella corsa al premio, si sfidano però in campi diversi. “Oppenheimer” è candidato come miglior film tra i drammatici. E se la vedrà con “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Anatomia di una caduta”, “La zona d’interesse” e “Past Lives”.

io capitano

“Barbie”, invece, è candidato fra le commedie/musical assieme a “Air,” “American Fiction,” “Poor Things,” “May December” e “The Holdovers”. Notevole sarà la Guerra per la migliore attrice protagonista. Avremo infatti Lily Gladstone, per “Killers of the Flower Moon, contro la Carey Mulligan di “Maestro”, la Sandra Hüller di “Anatomia di una caduta”, Annette Bening di “Nyad”, Greta Lee di “Past Lives” e Cailee Spaeny di “Priscilla”, che vanta la coproduzione italiana di The Apartment.

anatomia di una caduta

A livello di produzioni, considerando anche le serie tv, domina la scena Netflix, che ha prodotto “Maestro”, “The Crown”, “The Diplomat”, che vanta ben 28 nominations, seguita dalle 27 di Warner Bros. Tra le serie tv domina ancora una volta “Succession”, che trovate su Sky, nove nominations, seguito “The Bear” e “Only Murders in the Building”, che trovate su Disney+ con cinque.

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

barbie il film 1

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

BEST PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

may december

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

the holdovers

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

oppenheimer 5

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – “May December”

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

poor things 4

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MOTION PICTURE

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

bradley cooper e carey mulligan maestro

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“The Bear” (FX)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

anatomia di una caduta

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Helen Mirren — “1923”

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

matteo garrone io capitano

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

the bear 12

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, TELEVISION

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TELEVISION

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”

Abby Elliott — “The Bear”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

leonardo dicaprio killers of the flower moon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm — “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun — “Beef”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

BEST PICTURE, NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France

“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland

“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy

“Past Lives” (A24) — United States

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain

“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

the bear 2

“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED

“The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)

“Elemental” (Disney)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Suzume” (Toho Co.)

“Wish” (Disney)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY OR TELEVISION

Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

barbenheimer 1

Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

