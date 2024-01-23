MATTEO GARRONE CE L’HA FATTA: “IO CAPITANO” È UFFICIALMENTE IN CORSA PER GLI OSCAR. IL FILM È ENTRATO NELLA CINQUINA FINALE – LE ALTRE PELLICOLE SCELTE DALL'ACADEMY: “PERFECT DAYS” DI WIM WENDERS, LO SPAGNOLO “LA SOCIETÀ DELLA NEVE”, IL TEDESCO “THE TEACHERS’ LOUNGE” E IL BRITANNICO “THE ZONE OF INTEREST” - LA CERIMONIA È FISSATA PER IL 10 MARZO PROSSIMO, A LOS ANGELES - LA LISTA COMPLETA DELLE NOMINATION...  VIDEO

Oscar: 'Io Capitano' di Garrone in nomination

io capitano io capitano

(Adnkronos) - Matteo Garrone è ufficialmente in corsa per gli Oscar: il film da lui diretto 'Io Capitano', già candidato ufficiale dell'Italia al miglior film internazionale dell'edizione 2024, è entrato nella cinquina finale delle nomination. Le nomination, scelte da membri dell'Academy da un numero record di 93 Paesi, sono state annunciate oggi al Samuel Goldwyn Theater di Los Angeles da Zazie Beetz e Jack Quaid. La cerimonia degli Oscar è fissata per il 10 marzo prossimo.

 

 

TUTTE LE NOMINATION AGLI OSCAR 2024

 

oppenheimer 16 oppenheimer 16

Miglior Film

American Fiction

Anatomia di una caduta

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Povere Creature!

La zona d'interesse

 

Miglior Attore Protagonista

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colmand Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

 

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the flower moon

povere creature! 7 povere creature! 7

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Marl Ruffalo, Poor Things

 

Miglior Attrice Protagonista

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the flower moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomia di una caduta

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Povere Creature!

 

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, il colore viola

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'vine Joy Randolphe, The Holdovers

 

Miglior Film Straniero

Io capitano, Italia

Perfect Days, Giappone

La sociedad de la nieve, Spagna

The Teachers' Lounge, Germania

La zona d'interesse, Regno Unito

 

Miglior Film d'Animazione

Il ragazzo e l'airone

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

maestro di bradley cooper 6 maestro di bradley cooper 6

Anatomia di una caduta

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

 

Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

La zona d'interesse

 

Miglior Regia

Justine Triet

Martin Scorsese

Christopher Nolan

Yorgos Lanthimos

Jonathan Glazer

 

Miglior Canzone

The Fire Inside, Flamin Hot

I'm Just Ken, Barbie

It never went away, American Symphony

Wahzhazhe, Killers of the flower moon

What Was I Made For, Barbie

 

Miglior Colonna Sonora

American Fiction

THE HOLDOVERS THE HOLDOVERS

Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino

Killers of the flower moon

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

 

Migliori Costumi

Barbie

Killers of the flower moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Povere Creature!

 

Miglior trucco e parrucco

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Povere Creature!

La sociedad de la nieve

 

Miglior cortometraggio

The After

Invincible

knight of fortune

Red White and blu

leonardo dicaprio killers of the flower moon leonardo dicaprio killers of the flower moon

The wonderful story of henry sugar

 

Miglior corto animato

Letter to a pig

95 senses

our uniforme

pachyderme

War is over - Inspired by the music of John and Yoko

 

Miglior Documentario

Bobi Wine; The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four daughters

To kill a tiger

20 day in Mariupol

 

Miglior Scenografia

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

margot robbie barbie 3 margot robbie barbie 3

Povere creature!

 

Miglior Montaggio

Anatomia di una caduta

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

 

Migliori Effetti Speciali

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

 

Miglior corto documentario

matteo garrone sul set di io capitano matteo garrone sul set di io capitano

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wài Pó

 

Miglior fotografia

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Povere creature!

 

Miglior suono

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

povere creature! 2 povere creature! 2 killers of the flower moon killers of the flower moon

La zona d'interesse

Seydou Sarr e Matteo Garrone premiati al festival di venezia - io capitano Seydou Sarr e Matteo Garrone premiati al festival di venezia - io capitano joaquin phoenix napoleone joaquin phoenix napoleone el conde 8 el conde 8 el conde 9 el conde 9 margot robbie barbie 4 margot robbie barbie 4 vanessa kirby napoleone vanessa kirby napoleone killers of the flower moon killers of the flower moon vanessa kirby e joaquin phoenix napoleone vanessa kirby e joaquin phoenix napoleone povere creature! 8 povere creature! 8 povere creature! 1 povere creature! 1 maestro di bradley cooper 2 maestro di bradley cooper 2 povere creature! 4 povere creature! 4 maestro di bradley cooper 5 maestro di bradley cooper 5 THE HOLDOVERS THE HOLDOVERS povere creature! 5 povere creature! 5 the holdovers the holdovers PAUL GIAMATTI - HOLDOVERS PAUL GIAMATTI - HOLDOVERS THE HOLDOVERS THE HOLDOVERS oppenheimer 15 oppenheimer 15 povere creature! 6 povere creature! 6 oppenheimer 1 oppenheimer 1 oppenheimer 14 oppenheimer 14 oppenheimer 13 oppenheimer 13 maestro di bradley cooper 4 maestro di bradley cooper 4 maestro di bradley cooper 3 maestro di bradley cooper 3 oppenheimer 17 oppenheimer 17

 

