Oscar: 'Io Capitano' di Garrone in nomination
(Adnkronos) - Matteo Garrone è ufficialmente in corsa per gli Oscar: il film da lui diretto 'Io Capitano', già candidato ufficiale dell'Italia al miglior film internazionale dell'edizione 2024, è entrato nella cinquina finale delle nomination. Le nomination, scelte da membri dell'Academy da un numero record di 93 Paesi, sono state annunciate oggi al Samuel Goldwyn Theater di Los Angeles da Zazie Beetz e Jack Quaid. La cerimonia degli Oscar è fissata per il 10 marzo prossimo.
TUTTE LE NOMINATION AGLI OSCAR 2024
Miglior Film
American Fiction
Anatomia di una caduta
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Povere Creature!
La zona d'interesse
Miglior Attore Protagonista
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colmand Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the flower moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Marl Ruffalo, Poor Things
Miglior Attrice Protagonista
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the flower moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomia di una caduta
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Povere Creature!
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, il colore viola
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'vine Joy Randolphe, The Holdovers
Miglior Film Straniero
Io capitano, Italia
Perfect Days, Giappone
La sociedad de la nieve, Spagna
The Teachers' Lounge, Germania
La zona d'interesse, Regno Unito
Miglior Film d'Animazione
Il ragazzo e l'airone
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale
Anatomia di una caduta
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
La zona d'interesse
Miglior Regia
Justine Triet
Martin Scorsese
Christopher Nolan
Yorgos Lanthimos
Jonathan Glazer
Miglior Canzone
The Fire Inside, Flamin Hot
I'm Just Ken, Barbie
It never went away, American Symphony
Wahzhazhe, Killers of the flower moon
What Was I Made For, Barbie
Miglior Colonna Sonora
American Fiction
Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
Killers of the flower moon
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
Migliori Costumi
Barbie
Killers of the flower moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Povere Creature!
Miglior trucco e parrucco
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Povere Creature!
La sociedad de la nieve
Miglior cortometraggio
The After
Invincible
knight of fortune
Red White and blu
leonardo dicaprio killers of the flower moon
The wonderful story of henry sugar
Miglior corto animato
Letter to a pig
95 senses
our uniforme
pachyderme
War is over - Inspired by the music of John and Yoko
Miglior Documentario
Bobi Wine; The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four daughters
To kill a tiger
20 day in Mariupol
Miglior Scenografia
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
Miglior Montaggio
Anatomia di una caduta
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
Migliori Effetti Speciali
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Miglior corto documentario
matteo garrone sul set di io capitano
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wài Pó
Miglior fotografia
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
Miglior suono
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
povere creature! 2 killers of the flower moon
La zona d'interesse
Seydou Sarr e Matteo Garrone premiati al festival di venezia - io capitano joaquin phoenix napoleone el conde 8 el conde 9 margot robbie barbie 4 vanessa kirby napoleone killers of the flower moon vanessa kirby e joaquin phoenix napoleone povere creature! 8 povere creature! 1 maestro di bradley cooper 2 povere creature! 4 maestro di bradley cooper 5 THE HOLDOVERS povere creature! 5 the holdovers PAUL GIAMATTI - HOLDOVERS THE HOLDOVERS oppenheimer 15 povere creature! 6 oppenheimer 1 oppenheimer 14 oppenheimer 13 maestro di bradley cooper 4 maestro di bradley cooper 3 oppenheimer 17