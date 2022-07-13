IL MOVIMENTO 5 STELLE DOMANI AL SENATO NON PARTECIPERÀ AL VOTO DI FIDUCIA SUL DECRETO AIUTI - QUINDI SARÀ CRISI DI GOVERNO, IN PIENA ESTATE, CON UNA GUERRA IN CORSO, L'INFLAZIONE ALLE STELLE E UNA RECESSIONE ALLE PORTE (BRAVO, CONTE) - MATTARELLA NON VUOLE INDIRE ELEZIONI ANTICIPATE E DRAGHI POTREBBE ANDARE AVANTI ANCHE SENZA I GRILLINI. IL PROBLEMA SONO GLI EVENTUALI COLPI DI TESTA DI "MATTO" SALVINI. E INFATTI LA LEGA È SUBITO INTERVENUTA: "SE I GRILLINI ESCONO DALL'AULA, LA MAGGIORANZA NON C'È PIÙ" - IL DISCORSO DI PEPPINIELLO APPULO ALL'ASSEMBLEA CONGIUNTA DEI PARLAMENTARI M5S: "LE DICHIARAZIONI DI DRAGHI NON BASTANO. NON POSSIAMO CHE DECIDERE CON COERENZA E LINEARITÀ, I CITTADINI NON CAPIREBBERO UNA SOLUZIONE DIVERSA". SICURO CHE INVECE CAPISCANO LE RAGIONI DI QUESTA SCELTA? - VIDEO