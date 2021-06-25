#Würzburg: Police in the southern German state of Bavaria say officers and emergency personnel are attending an incident at Barbarossaplatz in central Würzburg. A number of people are reported to have sustained injuries.pic.twitter.com/Ah8n6FBVok— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) June 25, 2021
germania, attacco con coltello a wurzburg
Un uomo ha attaccato con un coltello diverse persone a Wurzburg, in Baviera. La stampa tedesca riferisce di tre vittime e sei feriti. L'uomo sarebbe stato neutralizzato dalla polizia.
