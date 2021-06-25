ATTACCO IN GERMANIA - UN UOMO HA ACCOLTELLATO DIVERSE PERSONE PER STRADA A WURZBURG, IN BAVIERA. UN’OPERAZIONE DELLA POLIZIA È IN CORSO E L’UOMO SAREBBE STATO NEUTRALIZZATO – LA STAMPA TEDESCA PARLA DI TRE MORTI E SEI FERITI - VIDEO

-

Da www.tgcom24.mediaset.it

germania, attacco con coltello a wurzburg germania, attacco con coltello a wurzburg

 

Un uomo ha attaccato con un coltello diverse persone a Wurzburg, in Baviera. La stampa tedesca riferisce di tre vittime e sei feriti. L'uomo sarebbe stato neutralizzato dalla polizia.

 

 

germania, attacco con coltello a wurzburg germania, attacco con coltello a wurzburg germania, attacco con coltello a wurzburg 2 germania, attacco con coltello a wurzburg 2 germania, attacco con coltello a wurzburg 3 germania, attacco con coltello a wurzburg 3

 

