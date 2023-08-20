DAGOREPORT! - E LA DUCETTA SCODELLÒ L’”INTERVISTA COLLETTIVA”. DOMANDE & RISPOSTE IN FOTOCOPIA PER REPUBBLICA, CORRIERE DELLA SERA E LA STAMPA. OVVERO, LA NEGAZIONE DEL GIORNALISMO, L’UMILIAZIONE DELL’INFORMAZIONE. UN PERONISMO MEDIATICO TRA IL RIDICOLO E IL GROTTESCO: SENZA IL MINIMO SINDACALE DI UN CONTRADDITTORIO, SENZA UNO STRACCIO DI FOTO, CON L’AGGRAVANTE PER I TRE GIORNALONI DI NON AVERE IN PRIMA PAGINA LA VERA NOTIZIA DEL GIORNO, BATTUTA STAMATTINA DA TUTTI I SITI: IL FERRAGOSTO DELLA MELONI FAMILY IN ALBANIA, IN BARBA ALLA "NAZIONE" E AL FUOCO DI PUGLIA DEL COGNATO LOLLO - SOTTO DETTATURA DELLA CAPATAZ IN GONNELLA DI PALAZZO CHIGI, LA FREGNACCIA PIÙ DIVERTENTE RIGUARDA LA FAMIGERATA TASSA AGLI EXTRAPROFITTI DELLE BANCHE. UN SEGNO DI MASSIMA DEBOLEZZA DELLA REGINA DI COLLE OPPIO. CHE SA BENE CHE IL MOMENTO DELLA VERITÀ ARRIVERÀ A SETTEMBRE QUANDO DOVRÀ METTERE MANO ALLA FINANZIARIA. E IN CASSA MANCANO PIÙ DI 20 MILIARDI. ALTRO CHE TAGLIO DEL CUNEO, QUI SI RISCHIA IL CULO A FETTE…