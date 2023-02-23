Certainly wasn’t expecting this interruption mid looklive ? pic.twitter.com/eXt9CF8kzz— Johnpaul Gonzo (@JohnpaulGonzo) February 21, 2023
GIORNALISTA AUSTRALIANO BACIATO IN DIRETTA TV
Estratto da www.lastampa.it
Il giornalista australiano JohnPaul Gonzo ha ricevuto un bacio in diretta da una passante, durante la registrazione di un servizio in Moldavia per il canale australiano 10 News First. […] Fuori programma che ha fatto sorridere molti follower di Gonzo, ma non sono mancate le polemiche: alcuni commenti hanno infatti evidenziato che se i ruoli fossero stati invertiti si sarebbe parlato di molestie sessuali.
