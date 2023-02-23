COSA SAREBBE ACCADUTO SE L'AVESSE FATTO UN UOMO A UNA DONNA? - IL GIORNALISTA AUSTRALIANO JOHNPAUL GONZO RICEVE UN BACIO DA UNA RAGAZZA DURANTE UN COLLEGAMENTO IN DIRETTA DALLA MOLDAVIA - IL CRONISTA ABBOZZA UN SORRISO DOPO IL BACIO RICEVUTO E I COMPLIMENTI DELLA SIGNORA ("SEI MOLTO CARINO"), MA ONLINE SI È SOLLEVATO UN POLVERONE: A RUOLI INVERTITI SI SAREBBE PARLATO SUBITO DI MOLESTIE (A DIMOSTRAZIONE CHE QUELLA DELLE FEMMINISTE E' UNA BATTAGLIA IDEOLOGICA E POLITICA E NON ETICA) - VIDEO

Certainly wasn’t expecting this interruption mid looklive ? pic.twitter.com/eXt9CF8kzz — Johnpaul Gonzo (@JohnpaulGonzo) February 21, 2023

GIORNALISTA AUSTRALIANO BACIATO IN DIRETTA TV

Estratto da www.lastampa.it

Il giornalista australiano JohnPaul Gonzo ha ricevuto un bacio in diretta da una passante, durante la registrazione di un servizio in Moldavia per il canale australiano 10 News First. […] Fuori programma che ha fatto sorridere molti follower di Gonzo, ma non sono mancate le polemiche: alcuni commenti hanno infatti evidenziato che se i ruoli fossero stati invertiti si sarebbe parlato di molestie sessuali.

GIORNALISTA AUSTRALIANO BACIATO IN DIRETTA TV GIORNALISTA AUSTRALIANO BACIATO IN DIRETTA TV GIORNALISTA AUSTRALIANO BACIATO IN DIRETTA TV GIORNALISTA AUSTRALIANO BACIATO IN DIRETTA TV GIORNALISTA AUSTRALIANO BACIATO IN DIRETTA TV