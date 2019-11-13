METTERE IL PEPE SULLA PIZZA - ''LA MICHELIN MI IGNORA MA IO HO FATTO LA RIVOLUZIONE''. FRANCO PEPE È CONSIDERATO IL MIGLIOR PIZZAIOLO AL MONDO. IL SUO LOCALE A CAIAZZO, PICCOLO PAESE DEL CASERTANO, È META DI PELLEGRINAGGIO. MA SE CERCHI NELL'AUGUSTA GUIDA, NON TROVI NULLA. ''NEL LOCALE, APPENA ENTRI, VEDI UN CARTELLO IN CUI SPIEGO AL CLIENTE CHE NON LEGGERÒ MAI UNA RECENSIONE SCRITTA SU QUALSIASI BLOG. CHI VUOLE DIRMI DELLE COSE, ME LE DICA IN FACCIA PRIMA DI PAGARE IL CONTO''