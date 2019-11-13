Here’s to every tear that was shed behind fitting room doors, every flannel that’s been wrapped around my waist, and every swimsuit I thought I “couldn’t” wear. Tomorrow is it. I get to say goodbye to my loose skin forever. For so long I’ve felt like it’s truly held me back. Even after losing 150 pounds there are still clothes I don’t feel comfortable wearing, my loose skin gets pinched in weird places, and sometimes I get itchy rashes. It’s a reminder of the hard work I’ve put in but I am THRILLED to have it removed. This tummy tuck is going to be the cherry on top of this weight loss journey, yet another chapter to my self love journey! Can’t wait to look down and NOT see my skin layer on top of itself, fold after fold! @drkerendian I am SO ready for the biggest GLOW up of 2019!!!????????? #JourneyToTuck #tummytuck #plasticsurgery #looseskin #wls #wlscommunity #gastricbypass #gastricbypasssurgery #vsg #gastricbypassjourney #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #fitness #fitnessmotivation #transformation #motivation #progress #progressnotperfection #fitspo #fitstagram #fitspire #fitnesslife #fitlife #beforeandafterweightloss #beforeandafter #desiredbeauty #beverlyhillsplasticsurgeon
DAGONEWS
«Ogni volta che mi guardavo allo specchio scoppiato a piangere». Desiree Alexis-Kae Mize, 25 anni, di Ventura, California, ha sempre dovuto fare i conti con il suo peso. Fin da piccola non riusciva a spiegarsi il perché facesse sport, mangiasse poco, ma continuasse a ingrassare.
La risposta è arrivata da un medico che le ha rivelato di aver un ipertiroidismo. Capito quale fosse il problema, ha tentato di combatterlo, ma è arrivata a pesare 135 chili. A quel punto ha capito che doveva fare qualcosa. Si è rivolta a un medico e si è sottoposta a un bypass gastrico: in un solo anno Desiree, che nel frattempo è diventata un’influencer, ha perso 68 chili e adesso ha ricominciato ad avere fiducia in se stessa.
Segue un regime alimentare sano, va sempre in palestra e sta "ricostruendo" il suo fisico: ultimamente si è sottoposta a un intervento per eliminare la pelle in eccesso e ora si sente una donna nuova.
«Non c’è nessun segreto in quello che ho fatto. Ho condiviso il mio percorso di perdita di peso e gli obiettivi con amici e follower sui social. Ho scoperto che aiuta sapere che ci sono persone che si aspettano tanto da te».
