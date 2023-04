"She's a little kid, 5 or 6 years old. I took a killshot. We were told to let no one out"

Russian project Gulagu net published a video with the confessions of two convicts, ex-commanders of Wagner PMC subdivisions - Azamat Uldarov and ex convict Aleksey Savichev.

They admit to… pic.twitter.com/X1cNpM0Rr6