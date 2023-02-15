marysthell polanco dopo l assoluzione al processo ruby ter 2
"A Berlusconi dico che Dio esiste, è una persona di grande cuore e tutto prima o poi nella vita torna. Gli faccio auguri di una lunga vita. Si goda questo momento. Lo hanno attaccato e per lui abbiamo pagato tutte".
Marysthell Polanco, ex-olgettina assolta nel processo Ruby ter manda così un saluto all'ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi una volta uscita dall'aula bunker del tribunale di Milano. "Berlusconi è stato attaccato per anni e - ha spiegato Polanco - per questo ha avuto una vita molto difficile. Io come le altre siamo stati dei numeri e a nessuno è fregato niente di noi".
