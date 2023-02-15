“BERLUSCONI È UNA PERSONA DI GRANDE CUORE E TUTTO PRIMA O POI NELLA VITA TORNA” – L’EX OLGETTINA MARYSHTELL POLANCO COMMENTA L’ASSOLUZIONE AL PROCESSO RUBY TER CON UN RINGRAZIAMENTO A ZIO SILVIO: “DIO ESISTE, GLI FACCIO GLI AUGURI DI UNA LUNGA VITA. LO HANNO ATTACCATO PER ANNI E PER LUI ABBIAMO PAGATO TUTTE. SIAMO STATI DEI NUMERI E A NESSUNO È FREGATO NIENTE DI NOI…” - VIDEO

"A Berlusconi dico che Dio esiste, è una persona di grande cuore e tutto prima o poi nella vita torna. Gli faccio auguri di una lunga vita. Si goda questo momento. Lo hanno attaccato e per lui abbiamo pagato tutte".

 

Marysthell Polanco, ex-olgettina assolta nel processo Ruby ter manda così un saluto all'ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi una volta uscita dall'aula bunker del tribunale di Milano. "Berlusconi è stato attaccato per anni e - ha spiegato Polanco - per questo ha avuto una vita molto difficile. Io come le altre siamo stati dei numeri e a nessuno è fregato niente di noi".

