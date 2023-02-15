“NON SONO UN POLITICO E NON VOGLIO ESSERLO” – DOPO L’IPOTESI DEL TANDEM ALLA DIREZIONE DEL SALONE DEL LIBRO DI TORINO CON ELENA LOEWENTHAL, PAOLO GIORDANO DICE NO E SI SFILA DALLA CORSA: “SE C’ERA UNA REALTÀ DI CUI POTEVO IMMAGINARE DI OCCUPARMI ERA QUELLA, MA NON SARÀ COSÌ”. IL MOTIVO? IL CUORE ROSSO NON VOLEVA AVERE TRA LE PALLE “PRESENZE DELL’AREA DI DESTRA NEL COMITATO EDITORIALE. NON SCELTE, MA IMPOSTE” – ORA LA STRADA PER LOEWENTHAL PARE SPIANATA…