Fbi, attentatore di Trump ha cercato informazioni su Lee Oswald
(ANSA) - L'attetantore di Donald Trump ha cercato informazioni online su Lee Harvey Oswald, l'assassino di John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Lo ha detto il direttore dell'Fbi Christopher Wray in un'audizione in Congresso. Secondo le sue ricostruzioni, Thomas Matthew Crooks ha mostrato un crescente interesse per il comizio di Trump a Butler, Pennsylvania, dal 6 luglio e ha iniziato a cercare online a quale distanza si trovasse Oswald quando sparò a Jfk.
attentato a donald trump il cadavere di thomas matthew crooks LEE HARVEY OSWALD THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS E IL SUO FUCILE SEMIAUTOMATICO AR15 UN POLIZIOTTO SI AVVICINA A THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS il luogo dell attentato a donald trump 2 lee harvey oswald