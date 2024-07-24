I MITOMANI CERCANO ISPIRAZIONE DA QUELLI COME LORO – THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS, IL VENTENNE CHE HA TENTATO DI UCCIDERE DONALD TRUMP, HA CERCATO ONLINE INFORMAZIONI SU LEE HARVEY OSWALD, L’ASSASSINO DI JOHN FITZGERALD KENNEDY – CROOKS AVREBBE CERCATO, IN PARTICOLARE, A QUALE DISTANZA SI TROVASSE OSWALD QUANDO SPARÒ A JFK…

Fbi, attentatore di Trump ha cercato informazioni su Lee Oswald

il video in cui thomas matthew crooks parla del suo pene 1 il video in cui thomas matthew crooks parla del suo pene 1

(ANSA) - L'attetantore di Donald Trump ha cercato informazioni online su Lee Harvey Oswald, l'assassino di John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Lo ha detto il direttore dell'Fbi Christopher Wray in un'audizione in Congresso. Secondo le sue ricostruzioni, Thomas Matthew Crooks ha mostrato un crescente interesse per il comizio di Trump a Butler, Pennsylvania, dal 6 luglio e ha iniziato a cercare online a quale distanza si trovasse Oswald quando sparò a Jfk.

attentato a donald trump attentato a donald trump il cadavere di thomas matthew crooks il cadavere di thomas matthew crooks LEE HARVEY OSWALD LEE HARVEY OSWALD THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS E IL SUO FUCILE SEMIAUTOMATICO AR15 THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS E IL SUO FUCILE SEMIAUTOMATICO AR15 UN POLIZIOTTO SI AVVICINA A THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS UN POLIZIOTTO SI AVVICINA A THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS il luogo dell attentato a donald trump 2 il luogo dell attentato a donald trump 2 lee harvey oswald lee harvey oswald

 

