Watch: The latest blast heard in Kabul was a rocket that "initial information shows hit a house,” AFP reports, citing a security official. https://t.co/5MyFBUIQcC pic.twitter.com/hgTmlNIsOd— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 29, 2021
Watch: Smoke rises from what appears to be another explosion in the Kabul airport area in Afghanistan, according to social media posts. https://t.co/5MyFBUIQcC pic.twitter.com/TOo09xjTsE— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 29, 2021
C'È STATA UN'ESPLOSIONE NELL'AREA DELL'AEROPORTO DI KABUL. I TESTIMONI PARLANO DI "UN RAZZO" CHE AVREBBE CENTRATO UNA ZONA RESIDENZIALE VICINO ALLO SCALO. ALMENO UN BAMBINO È RIMASTO UCCISO - IERI SERA BIDEN L'AVEVA GUFATA DICENDO CHE UN NUOVO ATTACCO IN 24-36 ORE ERA "MOLTO PROBABILE" - VIDEO
RAZZO CONTRO UN PALAZZO VICINO ALL AEROPORTO DI KABUL
(ANSA) - ROMA, 29 AGO - Gli Stati Uniti hanno compiuto un raid a Kabul: lo riferisce Reuters citando due fonti americane. Il raid sarebbe stato condotto contro militanti dell'Isis che pianificavano un attacco, aggiungono i media Usa. (ANSA).
Talebani,raid Usa contro kamikaze,voleva colpire aeroporto
(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 29 AGO - Nel mirino del raid americano c'era un kamikaze a bordo di un'auto che voleva colpire l'aeroporto di Kabul. Lo afferma il portavoce dei talebani, secondo quanto riportato dall'Associated Press. (ANSA).
