NON È UNA COINCIDENZA – GLI STATI UNITI HANNO COMPIUTO UN ALTRO RAID A KABUL CONTRO I MILITANTI DELL’ISIS CHE STAVANO PIANIFICANDO UN ATTACCO. ORA MICA VORRANNO FARCI CREDERE CHE NON C’ENTRI NIENTE IL RAZZO CHE HA COLPITO UN EDIFICIO VICINO ALL’AEROPORTO DELLA CAPITALE AFGHANA, UCCIDENDO “ALMENO UN BAMBINO”? I TALEBANI: "NEL MIRINO DEGLI AMERICANI C'ERA UN KAMIKAZE A BORDO DI UN'AUTO CHE VOLEVA..." - VIDEO

-

C'È STATA UN'ESPLOSIONE NELL'AREA DELL'AEROPORTO DI KABUL. I TESTIMONI PARLANO DI "UN RAZZO" CHE AVREBBE CENTRATO UNA ZONA RESIDENZIALE VICINO ALLO SCALO. ALMENO UN BAMBINO È RIMASTO UCCISO - IERI SERA BIDEN L'AVEVA GUFATA DICENDO CHE UN NUOVO ATTACCO IN 24-36 ORE ERA "MOLTO PROBABILE" -  VIDEO

RAZZO CONTRO UN PALAZZO VICINO ALL AEROPORTO DI KABUL RAZZO CONTRO UN PALAZZO VICINO ALL AEROPORTO DI KABUL

(ANSA) - ROMA, 29 AGO - Gli Stati Uniti hanno compiuto un raid a Kabul: lo riferisce Reuters citando due fonti americane. Il raid sarebbe stato condotto contro militanti dell'Isis che pianificavano un attacco, aggiungono i media Usa. (ANSA).

 

Talebani,raid Usa contro kamikaze,voleva colpire aeroporto

(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 29 AGO - Nel mirino del raid americano c'era un kamikaze a bordo di un'auto che voleva colpire l'aeroporto di Kabul. Lo afferma il portavoce dei talebani, secondo quanto riportato dall'Associated Press. (ANSA).

joe biden
i talebani pattugliano le strade di kabul
esplosione vicino all aeroporto di kabul
attentato all aeroporto di kabul 7
joe biden dopo l attentato di kabul
soldati americani aeroporto kabul
soldatessa americana con una neonata in braccio
soldati americani aeroporto di kabul
talebani pattugliano le strade di kabul

 

