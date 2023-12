"Oh, oh, oh, oh!"

When Sadegh (“Booghy”) Bana Motejaded, a 70-yr-old fishmonger from Rasht, Iran, was videoed grooving in public in violation of Iranian law, he went viral as a natl symbol of civil disobedience and a demand for freedom and happiness.

