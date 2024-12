Two LATAM aircraft - an A320neo and an A319-100 preparing for departure on scheduled flights - sustained damage in a ground collision incident at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo on 3 December.

Video Credit: Pedro Silvestre via Threadshttps://t.co/dJoXMXjH7F#LATAM #SaoPaulo… pic.twitter.com/Wsz4F75qi2