QUALCUNO SALVI BRITNEY! – DOPO LE PROTESTE DEI FAN PER LA SUA “LIBERAZIONE” E I RUMORS SUL SUO STATO DI SALUTE, LA POPSTAR RIBADISCE IN UN VIDEO DI ESSERE ENTRATA VOLONTARIAMENTE IN CLINICA E DI AVERE SOLO BISOGNO DI UN PO' DI RIPOSO E PRIVACY: “NON CREDETE A CIÒ CHE LEGGETE” – MA LE IMMAGINI METTONO ANCORA PIÙ IN ALLARME VISTE LE CONDIZIONI IN CUI SI PRESENTA…(VIDEO)

Da "www.tgcom24.mediaset.it"

britney spears 6

“Le cose sono andate fuori controllo (...) Ma io sto bene e presto tornerò...". A poche settimane dal suo ingresso in una clinica psichiatrica e in seguito alle proteste dei fan, che ne chiedono la "liberazione", convinti che la cantante sia stata costretta al ricovero, Britney Spears rompe il silenzio e dal rehab posta un video su Instagram rassicurando i fan: "Non credete a ciò che leggete e sentite...".

britney spears 4

La popstar, che nella clip appare un po' stanca e provata, ha scritto un lungo post in cui spiega come le voci circolate negli ultimi giorni siano false e folli: "Sto solo cercando di prendermi un momento per me stessa", dice Britney, che qualche settimana fa ha sospeso la sua residency a Las Vegas per entrare in un rehab in seguito allo stress che i problemi di salute del padre le avrebbero causato.

britney spears 3

Ed è proprio su questo ricovero, per molti "forzato", che si sono accese negli ultimi giorni le polemiche e le proteste dei fan scesi in piazza con cartelli che chiedevano la liberazione di Britney.

La popstar però ribadisce di essere entrata volontariamente in clinica e di avere solo bisogno di un po' di riposo e di privacy: "Ma tutto ciò che sta succedendo rende le cose più difficili", scrive: "Non credete a tutto ciò che leggete o sentite. Le false email di cui si parla, truccate da Sam Lufti anni fa, non sono state scritte da me. Lui si fingeva me per comunicare con il mio team attraverso un indirizzo falso.

britney spears 2

La mia situazione è unica, ma vi prometto che sto facendo il meglio per me in questo momento. Forse non lo sapete, ma io sono forte e so resistere per ottenere quello che voglio. Il vostro amore e i vostri pensieri per me sono splendidi, ma quello di cui ho bisogno in questo momento è solo un po' di privacy per fare i conti con le cose difficili che la vita sta mettendo sul mio cammino...".

le proteste per britney spears 1 britney spears in lingerie durante un concerto in texas 9 britney spears britney spears in lingerie durante un concerto in texas 5 britney spears sul palco del billboard music awards 19 britney spears in lingerie durante un concerto in texas 11 britney spears sul palco del billboard music awards 18 britney spears sul palco del billboard music awards 17 britney spears in lingerie durante un concerto in texas 12 britney spears in lingerie durante un concerto in texas 16 britney spears sul palco del billboard music awards 2 britney spears sul palco del billboard music awards 20 britney spears sul palco del billboard music awards 4 britney spears sul palco del billboard music awards 5 britney spears sul palco del billboard music awards 7 britney spears sul palco del billboard music awards 8 britney spears sul palco del billboard music awards 9 britney spears 1 britney spears 6 britney spears 7 britney spears in lingerie durante un concerto in texas 24 britney spears in lingerie durante un concerto in texas 25 britney spears in lingerie durante un concerto in texas 8 britney spears in lingerie durante un concerto in texas 7 britney spears in lingerie durante un concerto in texas 6 britney spears