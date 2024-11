VIDEO: DHL PLANE CRASH IN VILNUS



At 5:28 a.m. in Vilnius, near the airport, a DHL (Swift Air) cargo plane (EC-MFE) en route from Leipzig crashed into a two-story residential house. The house was engulfed in flames, but thankfully, no residents were injured. https://t.co/gevN2AEhIb pic.twitter.com/albPA7d2S4