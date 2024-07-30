A ROMPERE GLI ZEBEDEI AI VIAGGIATORI CI MANCAVANO I "GRETINI" -DUE ECO-VANDALI DEL GRUPPO "JUST STOP OIL" HANNO SPRUZZATO DELLA VERNICE ARANCIONE CONTRO LE VETRATE E I DISPLAY ALL'AEROPORTO HEATHROW DI LONDRA - GLI ADDETTI ALLA SICUREZZA, GIÀ IMPEGNATI CON IL FLUSSO DI PASSEGGERI IN PARTENZA PER LE VACANZE E I DISAGI CHE NE CONSEGUONO, HANNO TRASCINATO VIA I DUE "GRETINI"... - VIDEO

-

Condividi questo articolo


 

Da www.corriere.it

 

gretini a heathrow 8 gretini a heathrow 8

Due attivisti del movimento «Just stop oil» sono stati arrestati all'aeroporto Heathrow di Londra dopo aver imbrattato con vernice arancione la schermata delle partenze e degli arrivi e altre aree dello scalo. L'azione di protesta si è tenuta questa mattina - martedì 30 luglio - al Terminal 5: lo staff di Heathrow ha riferito che non ci sono stati disservizi per i passeggeri

gretini a heathrow 9 gretini a heathrow 9 gretini a heathrow 3 gretini a heathrow 3 gretini a heathrow 5 gretini a heathrow 5 gretini a heathrow 10 gretini a heathrow 10 gretini a heathrow 4 gretini a heathrow 4 gretini a heathrow 6 gretini a heathrow 6 gretini a heathrow 7 gretini a heathrow 7 gretini a heathrow 2 gretini a heathrow 2 gretini a heathrow 1 gretini a heathrow 1

 

 

Condividi questo articolo

ultimi Dagoreport

DAGOREPORT - SUPERBONUS, UNA TRAGEDIA ALL’ITALIANA – IL SILURAMENTO DEL RAGIONIERE DELLO STATO BIAGIO MAZZOTTA, REO DI NON AVER BOCCIATO UNA SPESA INSOSTENIBILE DI 170 MILIARDI, RIAPRE LA FERITA ANCORA SANGUINANTE DEL SUPERBONUS, IDEATA DAL FU GOVERNO CONTE - IL PREMIER DRAGHI, CONTRARISSIMO ("HA INCENTIVATO MOLTISSIME FRODI"), FU COSTRETTO, PENA LA FINE DEL GOVERNO DI UNITA’ NAZIONALE, A PIEGARSI AL RICATTO DI CONTE (“SUBITO UN CAMBIO O CE NE ANDIAMO”) – DRAGHI POSE DEI PALETTI ALLA CUCCAGNA DEL SUPERBONUS. SERVI’ A POCO: AI GRILLINI, GIA' CONTRARI ALL'INVIO DI ARMI IN UCRAINA, BASTO’ IL VIA LIBERA ALLA REALIZZAZIONE DEL TERMOVALORIZZATORE A ROMA (SIC!) PER MOLLARE IL 20 LUGLIO 2022 DRAGHI, A CUI SI ACCODARONO LEGA E FORZA ITALIA, IN ALLARME ROSSO PER IL GRANDE BALZO DI FDI, GRAZIE AL FATTO DI ESSERE L’UNICO PARTITO RIMASTO ALL’OPPOSIZIONE… - VIDEO

DAGOREPORT – È SEMPRE UN DETTAGLIO A SVELARE LA VERITÀ DI UNA PERSONA. AD ESEMPIO: QUAL È IL RAZIOCINIO CHE SPINGE UN CAPO DI GOVERNO A PORTARE CON SÉ LA FIGLIA DI 8 ANNI PER UN VIAGGIO IN FORMA UFFICIALE DI 4 GIORNI IN CINA, DI CUI 30 ORE ASSORBITE DAL VIAGGIO ROMA-PECHINO? E MENTRE GIORGIA MELONI È IMPEGNATA IN UNA SERIE DI STRESSANTI INCONTRI, LA BIMBA GINEVRA VIENE PRESA IN CARICO E PORTATA IN GIRO DALLA MOGLIE DELL’AMBASCIATORE ITALIANO A PECHINO - DEL RESTO, NON SI È MAI VISTA LA SEGRETARIA DI UN PREMIER PRENDERE POSTO AL TAVOLO DI INCONTRI UFFICIALI CON CAPI DI GOVERNO. IL CLIMAX DEL GROTTESCO ESPLOSE ALL'AEROPORTO DI BEIRUT QUANDO IL PRIMO MINISTRO LIBANESE MOLLÒ DUE BACI A PATRIZIA SCURTI SCAMBIANDOLA PER LA MELONA (VIDEO) - PRIMA DI DECOLLARE PER PECHINO, L’UNDERDOG DELLA GARBATELLA HA PER CASO COMUNICATO ALLA PRESIDENTE DELLA COMMISSIONE EUROPEA, URSULA VON DER LEYEN, QUALI ERANO GLI OBIETTIVI ECONOMICI DEL NOSTRO PAESE NELLA TERRA DEL DRAGONE? FINO A PROVA CONTRARIA, L’ITALIA FA ANCORA PARTE DEL MERCATO COMUNE EUROPEO....