?? UK, London: Climate activists target Heathrow Airport with orange paint.
Not sure how that helps … there are many such monitors by the way. pic.twitter.com/ov1Ldadg4F— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) July 30, 2024
Due attivisti del movimento «Just stop oil» sono stati arrestati all'aeroporto Heathrow di Londra dopo aver imbrattato con vernice arancione la schermata delle partenze e degli arrivi e altre aree dello scalo. L'azione di protesta si è tenuta questa mattina - martedì 30 luglio - al Terminal 5: lo staff di Heathrow ha riferito che non ci sono stati disservizi per i passeggeri
gretini a heathrow 9 gretini a heathrow 3 gretini a heathrow 5 gretini a heathrow 10 gretini a heathrow 4 gretini a heathrow 6 gretini a heathrow 7 gretini a heathrow 2 gretini a heathrow 1