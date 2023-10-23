VIDEO-FLASH! - "A GIANCOSO... TE MANNO A SMISTÀ LA POSTA DEL CUORE CO' 'A PALOMBELLI" - TIKTOK È PIENO DI VIDEO, CREATI CON L'INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE, CHE SIMULANO LA VOCE DI GIORGIA MELONI CHE MANDA DEI MESSAGGI ALL'EX COMPAGNO GIAMBRUNO: "VOLEVI FA' SESSO A TRE, A QUATTRO? QUANNO TORNI A CASA TE DO UNA CINQUINA!" - MA NON È FINITA, CI SONO ANCHE LE "COVER" DELLE CANZONI STRAPPALACRIME, CANTANTE DALLA PREMIER, ("A TE" DI JOVANOTTI E "NON ME LO SO SPIEGARE" DI TIZIANO FERRO)

DOPO LE MUTANDE PAZZE DEL “PROVOLONE AFFUMICATO” GIAMBRUNO, NEI PALAZZI DEL POTERE LA DOMANDA È: GIORGIA MELONI CONTINUERÀ A COMPORTARSI DA “MARCHESA DEL GRILLO” O ABBASSERÀ LE PENNE, CAMBIANDO IL SUO ATTEGGIAMENTO POLITICO CON GLI ALLEATI E COINVOLGENDO NELLE DECISIONI CASA BERLUSCONI? DAL 25 SETTEMBRE 2022, LA DUCETTA SI È COMPORTATA COME SE ESISTESSE SOLO LEI - DALLA SUA ARROGANZA DI POTERE, NON SI È SALVATO NEMMENO FRATELLI D’ITALIA, TRASFORMATO DALLA SISTER ARIANNA IN UNA CASERMA - LA “IRON LADY” ALLA VACCINARA HA CAPITO CHE SENZA FORZA ITALIA, IL SUO GOVERNO CADE? A RIMANDARLA A LEGGERE TOLKIEN A COLLE OPPIO, CI VUOLE POCO VISTO CHE L’IRRITAZIONE DEL DEEP STATE, DAL COLLE ALLA CORTE DEI CONTI, È FUORI CONTROLLO...

DAGOREPORT! TUTTI GLI SCAZZI TRA MELONI E I BERLUSCONI CHE HANNO PORTATO AI DUE RACCAPRICCIANTI FUORIONDA DI GIAMBRUNO. REGISTRATI ALMENO DUE MESI FA, ERANO NEL CASSETTO DI ANTONIO RICCI. IN ONDA QUANDO MARINA E PIER SILVIO HANNO PENSATO CHE ERA GIUNTA L’ORA DI RIDIMENSIONARE IL “COMPORTAMENTO SUPPONENTE, PREPOTENTE, ARROGANTE, OFFENSIVO, RIDICOLO. È UNA CON CUI NON SI PUÒ ANDARE D'ACCORDO", COME SCRISSE PROFETICO PAPÀ SILVIO QUANDO RICEVETTE LA PRIMA SBERLA (ELEZIONE DI IGNAZIO LA RUSSA AL SENATO) - IL CAZZOTTONE RIFILATO A CASA MELONI COMPRENDE ANCHE UN AVVISO DI SFRATTO A TAJANI, CONSIDERATO UN PELUCHE DELLA SORA GIORGIA, INCAPACE DI ALZARE LA TESTA AI SUOI DIKTAT, CHE HA MOLLATO FORZA ITALIA NELLE MANI DI FULVIO MARTUSCIELLO – NEL MIRINO ANCHE SALLUSTI. IL NEO-DIRETTORE DEL “GIORNALE”, DI CUI È AZIONISTA CASA ARCORE CON IL 30%, SI È TOTALMENTE MELONIZZATO - COSA ACCADREBBE SE GIAMBRUNO, UMILIATO E SPERNACCHIATO, DECIDESSE DI DIRE LA SUA SPIFFERANDO TUTTI I SEGRETI FAMILIARI E POLITICI? - COSA SUCCEDERÀ AL GOVERNO SE ALLE EUROPEE FORZA ITALIA TRACOLLASSE NEI CONSENSI? - VIDEO