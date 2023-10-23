23 ott 2023 12:36

VIDEO-FLASH! - "A GIANCOSO... TE MANNO A SMISTÀ LA POSTA DEL CUORE CO' 'A PALOMBELLI" - TIKTOK È PIENO DI VIDEO, CREATI CON L'INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE, CHE SIMULANO LA VOCE DI GIORGIA MELONI CHE MANDA DEI MESSAGGI ALL'EX COMPAGNO GIAMBRUNO: "VOLEVI FA' SESSO A TRE, A QUATTRO? QUANNO TORNI A CASA TE DO UNA CINQUINA!" - MA NON È FINITA, CI SONO ANCHE LE "COVER" DELLE CANZONI STRAPPALACRIME, CANTANTE DALLA PREMIER, ("A TE" DI JOVANOTTI E "NON ME LO SO SPIEGARE" DI TIZIANO FERRO)