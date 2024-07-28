DAGOREPORT - IL SISTEMA, PIÙ SECCO DI UN COLPO DI MANGANELLO, CON IL QUALE LA DUCETTA STA OCCUPANDO TUTTE LE CASELLE DEL POTERE NON S’ERA MAI VISTO, SOTTO NESSUN GOVERNO - UN'ABBUFFATA COMPULSIVA DI INCARICHI PER AMICI E FEDELISSIMI, SPESSO SENZA ALCUNA COMPETENZA, RIVINCITA DI UN'ESTREMA DESTRA SVEZZATA A PANE, LIVORE E IRRILEVANZA - LA PRESIDENZA DI FINCANTIERI, SEMPRE IN MANO A MILITARI O AMBASCIATORI, È STATA OFFERTA A BIAGIO MAZZOTTA SOLO PER RIMUOVERLO DALLA RAGIONERIA DELLO STATO - FABRIZIO CURCIO E' STATO SOSTITUITO ALLA PROTEZIONE CIVILE PER FAR POSTO A FABIO CICILIANO, DIRIGENTE MEDICO DELLA POLIZIA DI STATO, CHE GIORGIA MELONI HA MOLTO APPREZZATO NEL SUO RUOLO DI COMMISSARIO STRAORDINARIO PER L’EMERGENZA DI CAIVANO - A SETTEMBRE GIUSEPPE DE MITA, CARO AD ARIANNA E A MEZZAROMA, SARÀ PRONTO AD APPRODARE COME DG A SPORT E SALUTE, LA SOCIETÀ PUBBLICA CASSAFORTE DELLO SPORT