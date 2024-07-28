VIDEO: UN UTENTE PUBBLICA SU YOUTUBE UN FILMATO INEDITO DELL’ATTENTATO ALLE TORRI GEMELLE DELL’11 SETTEMBRE 2001 – IL VIDEO, RIPRESO DA KEI SUGIMOTO, MOSTRA L’ATTACCO AL WORLD TRADE CENTER DA UN’ANGOLAZIONE MAI VISTA PRIMA E IMMORTALA IL CROLLO DEI PALAZZI DOPO ESSERE STATI COLPITI DAGLI AEREI DIROTTATI DAI TERRORISTI ISLAMICI – LE RIPRESE SONO STATE EFFETTUATE DAL TETTO DI UN EDIFICIO DI SAINT MARKS PLACE…

-

Da www.corriere.it

 

Su YouTube è stato pubblicato in questi giorni un video inedito dell'11 settembre 2001 in cui due aerei si schiantarono contro il World Trade Center di New York.  Il filmato è stato ripreso da Kei Sugimoto da un'angolazione mai vista prima, un attimo prima del crollo della prima torre. Le riprese sono state effettuate dal tetto di un edificio di Saint Marks Place a New York con una videocamera con teleconvertitore Sony VX2000.

