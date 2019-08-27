GIUSEPPI, I LOVE YOU! - ARRIVA PURE L'ENDORSEMENT DI TRUMP, CHE IN UN PRIMO MOMENTO TWITTA AFFINCHÉ ''GIUSEPPI CONTE'' RIMANGA IN SELLA COME PREMIER (POI CANCELLA E RIFA IL TWEET) - ''HA RAPPRESENTATO L'ITALIA IN MODO ENERGICO AL G7. AMA IL SUO PAESE GRANDEMENTE E LAVORA BENE CON GLI USA. UN UOMO MOLTO TALENTUOSO CHE SPERO RESTI PRIMO MINISTRO''

-

Condividi questo articolo

 

 

 

 (ANSA) - Donald Trump loda su Twitter "l'altamente rispettato primo ministro della repubblica italiana, Giuseppi Conte". "Ha rappresentato l'Italia in modo energico al G7. Ama il suo Paese grandemente e lavora bene con gli Usa. Un uomo molto talentuoso che spero resti primo ministro!", scrive, lanciando di fatto un endorsement ad un bis di Conte, pur sbagliandone il nome.

 

Condividi questo articolo

politica