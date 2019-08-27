Starting to look good for the highly respected Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giuseppe Conte. Represented Italy powerfully at the G-7. Loves his Country greatly & works well with the USA. A very talented man who will hopefully remain Prime Minister!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 agosto 2019
(ANSA) - Donald Trump loda su Twitter "l'altamente rispettato primo ministro della repubblica italiana, Giuseppi Conte". "Ha rappresentato l'Italia in modo energico al G7. Ama il suo Paese grandemente e lavora bene con gli Usa. Un uomo molto talentuoso che spero resti primo ministro!", scrive, lanciando di fatto un endorsement ad un bis di Conte, pur sbagliandone il nome.