Lettera di Claudio Rovati pubblicata dal “Financial Times”

Nell’intervista del 6 aprile, “Il capo di Enel colpisce Bruxelles sulle importazioni di gas”, Francesco Starace, amministratore delegato della società di servizi italiana da quasi otto anni, ammonisce l'UE e gli Stati Uniti per non aver vietato le importazioni di gas dalla Russia in modo tempestivo.

Nella stessa intervista, consiglia di sostituire tutti i gasdotti - non solo quelli che collegano la Russia - con terminali di gas naturale liquefatto, e condanna la produzione di elettricità tramite il gas, suggerendo invece di usare solo fonti di energia rinnovabili.

Che si sia d'accordo o meno, mi chiedo su quali basi Starace predica su tali questioni. Enel ha detto a marzo che stava rispolverando i piani per un terminale GNL (rigassificatore, ndd) in Sicilia, avendo ricevuto tutte le autorizzazioni necessarie per la costruzione anni fa.

Separatamente, si è tirata indietro da una partnership con British Gas, volta a costruire un terminale GNL in Puglia. Inoltre, Enel ha tre centrali a gas in Russia - e altre in diversi paesi - che non ha mai venduto.

Infatti, per tutte le sue critiche agli Stati Uniti e all'UE, Starace ha partecipato a gennaio a una videochiamata con Vladimir Putin, insieme ad altri dirigenti italiani, anche se gli Usa avevano già avvertito il mondo dell'imminente invasione dell'Ucraina, e il governo italiano aveva fortemente raccomandato alle aziende nazionali di non partecipare all'incontro.

Per quanto riguarda la reputazione di Enel nelle rinnovabili, Enel ha investito notevoli risorse nella diffusione delle rinnovabili dall'altra parte dell'Atlantico, ma poco in Europa e quasi niente in Italia, dove i suoi ricavi provengono dal suo monopolio di distribuzione e dalla vecchia produzione idroelettrica.

Infine, vorrei segnalare che Enel ha posticipato la chiusura delle sue centrali a carbone dal 2025 al 2027.

Claudio Rovati

Milan, Italy

Finger wagging by Enel’s boss smacks of hypocrisy

From Claudio Rovati, Milan, Italy

In “Enel boss hits at Brussels over gas imports” (Interview, April 6) Francesco Starace, chief executive of the Italian utility company for almost eight years, admonishes the EU and the US for not banning gas imports from Russia in a timely manner.

In the same interview, he recommends replacing all gas pipelines — not only the ones connecting Russia — with liquefied natural gas terminals and he condemns the production of electricity from gas, suggesting only renewable energy sources should be used instead.

Whether we agree or not, I wonder on what grounds Starace is preaching about such issues. Enel said in March it was dusting off plans for an LNG terminal in Sicily, having received all the necessary authorisations for the construction years ago. Separately, it backed out of a partnership with British Gas aimed at building an LNG terminal in Apulia. Moreover, Enel has three gas-fired power stations in Russia — among others in other countries — which it never sold.

Indeed, for all his criticism of the US and the EU, Starace took part in a video call with Vladimir Putin, along with other Italian executives, in January even though the US had already alerted the world about the imminent invasion of Ukraine and the Italian government strongly recommended that national companies not join the meeting.

As for Enel’s track record in renewables, Enel invested significant resources in the deployment of renewables on the other side of the Atlantic, but little in Europe and almost none in Italy, where its revenues come from its distribution monopoly and old hydroelectric production.

Lastly, I’d like to point out that Enel postponed the closure of its coal-fired power stations from 2025 to 2027.

Claudio Rovati

Milan, Italy