Theresa May arrives in Berlin for Brexit talks with German leader Angela Merkel - but no one is there to greet her https://t.co/JLjVtSSMrW pic.twitter.com/1jKcsiOa1h— ITV News (@itvnews) 9 aprile 2019
La prima ministra britannica Theresa May – probabilmente la leader occidentale da mesi più in difficoltà – è arrivata a Berlino, in Germania, per parlare di Brexit con la cancelliera tedesca Angela Merkel. L’accoglienza non è stata delle migliori. May è arrivata in auto fuori dal palazzo del governo, dove era stato srotolato un tappeto rosso per l’occasione. Il problema è che non c’era nessuno ad aspettarla, nemmeno Merkel.
May è scesa dalla macchina, si è guardata un attimo intorno e poi si è diretta verso l’entrata dell’edificio. Poco dopo è riuscita, questa volta insieme a Merkel, con cui ha sorriso e si è stretta la mano per fare le foto di rito di fronte ai giornalisti. Secondo il tabloid tedesco Bild, Merkel si sarebbe poi scusata con May per averla accolta in ritardo.
Come ha sottolineato Politico, quella di oggi è la seconda visita consecutiva di May a Merkel che inizia con un intoppo. Lo scorso dicembre, la portiera dell’auto che aveva portato May fino alla residenza di Merkel non si era aperta per qualche interminabile secondo.
Theresa May gets locked inside her car as she attempts to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Read the latest on Theresa May's tour of European leaders here: https://t.co/BdWa4K5WMy pic.twitter.com/h6066HP7o3— Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) 11 dicembre 2018
LA TRAGEDIA DELLA BREXIT FINISCE IN FARSA - LA MAY IN VISITA DALLA MERKEL RESTA BLOCCATA IN AUTO. MA DOPO LO SPORTELLO CHIUSO, SI PRENDE PURE UNA SPORTELLATA DALLA CANCELLIERA
https://www.dagospia.com/rubrica-3/politica/tragedia-brexit-finisce-farsa-may-visita-merkel-190179.htm
