MAY ‘NA GIOIA – VIDEO: THERESA MAY ARRIVA A BERLINO PER INCONTRARE LA MERKEL E NON TROVA NESSUNO AD ASPETTARLA – LA PREMIER BRITANNICA SI È GUARDATA INTORNO, È ENTRATA NEL PALAZZO DEL GOVERNO PER POI TORNARE INDIETRO CON ANGELONA, CHE SI È SCUSATA PER IL RITARDO – È LA SECONDA VISITA CONSECUTIVA DELLA DELLA MAY A BERLINO CHE INIZIA CON UN INTOPPO. A DICEMBRE LA PORTIERA DELLA SUA MACCHINA NON SI APRIVA E…

-

Condividi questo articolo

Da www.ilpost.it/flashes/

theresa may a berlino 8 theresa may a berlino 8

 

La prima ministra britannica Theresa May – probabilmente la leader occidentale da mesi più in difficoltà – è arrivata a Berlino, in Germania, per parlare di Brexit con la cancelliera tedesca Angela Merkel. L’accoglienza non è stata delle migliori. May è arrivata in auto fuori dal palazzo del governo, dove era stato srotolato un tappeto rosso per l’occasione. Il problema è che non c’era nessuno ad aspettarla, nemmeno Merkel.

theresa may a berlino 7 theresa may a berlino 7

 

 

May è scesa dalla macchina, si è guardata un attimo intorno e poi si è diretta verso l’entrata dell’edificio. Poco dopo è riuscita, questa volta insieme a Merkel, con cui ha sorriso e si è stretta la mano per fare le foto di rito di fronte ai giornalisti. Secondo il tabloid tedesco Bild, Merkel si sarebbe poi scusata con May per averla accolta in ritardo.

theresa may a berlino 6 theresa may a berlino 6

 

Come ha sottolineato Politico, quella di oggi è la seconda visita consecutiva di May a Merkel che inizia con un intoppo. Lo scorso dicembre, la portiera dell’auto che aveva portato May fino alla residenza di Merkel non si era aperta per qualche interminabile secondo.

 

 

LA TRAGEDIA DELLA BREXIT FINISCE IN FARSA - LA MAY IN VISITA DALLA MERKEL RESTA BLOCCATA IN AUTO. MA DOPO LO SPORTELLO CHIUSO, SI PRENDE PURE UNA SPORTELLATA DALLA CANCELLIERA

 

https://www.dagospia.com/rubrica-3/politica/tragedia-brexit-finisce-farsa-may-visita-merkel-190179.htm

theresa may a berlino 1 theresa may a berlino 1

theresa may a berlino 2 theresa may a berlino 2 theresa may a berlino 5 theresa may a berlino 5

 

theresa may a berlino 4 theresa may a berlino 4 theresa may a berlino 3 theresa may a berlino 3 theresa may a berlino 1 theresa may a berlino 1

 

Condividi questo articolo

politica