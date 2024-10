BRUTAL! ? Even SNL is tearing into Kamala for her constant “I was raised in a middle-class family” line. When even the left-leaning media is roasting you, you know it’s bad! pic.twitter.com/5tRgOxXUTo

When SNL is doing skits like this, you know that they think Kamala’s cooked. Mood shifted. I see zero on the ground excitement for her. The whole administration is a joke to normal people. A sick, sad, long joke that we’re ready to be done with!pic.twitter.com/jDShu4A6Mg