Victor Osimhen unintentionally hit a girl during the warm up for #SpeziaNapoli and went up into the Spezia stand to apologize to her. What a guy.February 5, 2023
VICTOR OSIMHEN COLPISCE TIFOSA CON UNA PALLONATA
Estratto dell'articolo di www.repubblica.it
[…] Victor Osimhen calcia il pallone e involontariamente colpisce una ragazza nella curva dello Spezia. […] il campione del Napoli è così salito in tribuna per abbracciarla e scusarsi. […]
