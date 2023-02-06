IL MOMENTO D'ORO DI OSIMHEN: AD OGNI TIRO FA CENTRO! - DURANTE IL RISCALDAMENTO NEL PRE-PARTITA DELLA SFIDA TRA SPEZIA E NAPOLI, IL NIGERIANO HA CALCIATO IL PALLONE VERSO LA CURVA DEI LIGURI, CENTRANDO IN PIENO VOLTO UNA RAGAZZA - IL CENTRAVANTI DEL NAPOLI È SALITO IN TRIBUNA PER ABBRACCIARLA E SCUSARSI… - VIDEO

-

Condividi questo articolo


VICTOR OSIMHEN COLPISCE TIFOSA CON UNA PALLONATA VICTOR OSIMHEN COLPISCE TIFOSA CON UNA PALLONATA

Estratto dell'articolo di www.repubblica.it

 

[…] Victor Osimhen calcia il pallone e involontariamente colpisce una ragazza nella curva dello Spezia. […] il campione del Napoli è così salito in tribuna per abbracciarla e scusarsi. […]

VICTOR OSIMHEN COLPISCE TIFOSA CON UNA PALLONATA VICTOR OSIMHEN COLPISCE TIFOSA CON UNA PALLONATA victor osimhen victor osimhen

 

Condividi questo articolo

media e tv

PINO INSEGNO, FACCE RIDE! “TORNO IN RAI PERCHÉ SONO BRAVO NON GRAZIE AL RAPPORTO CON GIORGIA” – L’ATTORE, CHE HA PERSINO INTRODOTTO IL COMIZIO DI CHIUSURA DELLA CAMPAGNA ELETTORALE DELLA MELONI CON UNA CITAZIONE DEL "SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI", VA AL CONTRATTACCO: “HO FATTO UNA SCELTA DI CAMPO E LA SINISTRA MI HA PENALIZZATO. NON HO BISOGNO DI RACCOMANDAZIONI. NON VADO STRUMENTALIZZATO, MICA SONO UNA VELINA” (SARA’ CONTENTA LA EX MOGLIE ROBERTA LANFRANCHI CHE HA FATTO LA VELINA) – VIDEO

politica

business

cronache

sport

cafonal

viaggi

salute