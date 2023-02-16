NEYMAR GIOCA A POKER DOPO LA SCONFITTA DEL PSG
Estratto da www.corrieredellosport.it
Come se non bastasse il ko nell'andata degli ottavi di Champions League contro il Bayern Monaco, a far infuriare ulteriormente i tifosi del Psg ci ha pensato Neymar, che dopo il ko europeo della sua squadra ha deciso di svagarsi con il poker all'Hyatt Regency, hotel di lusso parigino. [...] E ora è bufera sull'ex Barça.
