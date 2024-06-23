The World #1 wins his FOURTH title of 2024, his first ever on grass! ?
Sinner beats Hurkacz 7-6 7-6 to take the title in Halle, putting him 1530 points ahead of Djokovic in the ATP rankings! ??
June 23, 2024
++ TENNIS: SINNER VINCE IL TORNEO DI HALLE ++
(ANSA) - Jannik Sinner ha vinto il torneo di Halle, Atp 500 che si gioca sull'erba. Il numero 1 del mondo in finale ha battuto in due set il polacco Hubert Hurkacz (n.9). Punteggio 7-6(10/8), 7-6(7/2).
