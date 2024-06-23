L’ERBA VOGLIO! JANNIK SINNER HA VINTO IL TORNEO ATP500 DI HALLE – IL NUMERO 1 DEL MONDO IN FINALE HA BATTUTO IL POLACCO HUBERT HURKACZ CON UN DOPPIO 7-6 – PER IL TENNISTA ALTOATESINO È IL PRIMO TITOLO SULL’ERBA IN CARRIERA: “WIMBLEDON? NON VEDO L’ORA”  – VIDEO

-

jannik sinner atp 500 di halle jannik sinner atp 500 di halle

++ TENNIS: SINNER VINCE IL TORNEO DI HALLE ++

(ANSA) - Jannik Sinner ha vinto il torneo di Halle, Atp 500 che si gioca sull'erba. Il numero 1 del mondo in finale ha battuto in due set il polacco Hubert Hurkacz (n.9). Punteggio 7-6(10/8), 7-6(7/2).

jannik sinner atp 500 di halle jannik sinner atp 500 di halle jannik sinner atp 500 di halle jannik sinner atp 500 di halle

 

