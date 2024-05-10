Someone threw a water bottle at Novak Djokovic’s head when he was signing autographs.
He ends up on the floor.
Absolutely disgusting behavior from whoever did this.
The world is becoming a very sad place.
May 10, 2024
djokovic colpito da una borraccia
Dagonews
A Roma ci facciamo sempre riconoscere. Dopo la partita vinta contro Moutet, Djokovic è stato colpito alla testa da una borraccia scivolata dallo zaino di un tifoso che si stava sporgendo per avere un autografo del numero 1 del mondo. “Djoko” ha riportato una ferita alla testa ed è stato immediatamente soccorso. Secondo le prime notizie che arrivano dal centro medico il tennista serbo avverte una leggera nausea ma sta bene.
