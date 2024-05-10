VIDEO! A ROMA CI FACCIAMO SEMPRE RICONOSCERE - DJOKOVIC VIENE COLPITO ALLA TESTA DA UNA BORRACCIA (CHE SCIVOLA DALLO ZAINO DI UN TIFOSO) E LASCIA IL CAMPO SANGUINANTE: IL NUMERO 1 DEL MONDO, CHE HA RIPORTATO UNA FERITA ALLA TESTA, AVVERTE UNA LEGGERA NAUSEA MA STA BENE – VIDEO

djokovic colpito da una borraccia djokovic colpito da una borraccia

Dagonews

A Roma ci facciamo sempre riconoscere. Dopo la partita vinta contro Moutet, Djokovic è stato colpito alla testa da una borraccia scivolata dallo zaino di un tifoso che si stava sporgendo per avere un autografo del numero 1 del mondo. “Djoko” ha riportato una ferita alla testa ed è stato immediatamente soccorso. Secondo le prime notizie che arrivano dal centro medico il tennista serbo avverte una leggera nausea ma sta bene.

