Sono state annunciate oggi le nomination per la 76esima edizione dei Golden Globe Awards, il premio assegnato annualmente dall’Hollywood Foreign Press Association ai migliori film e programmi televisivi della stagione.
I Golden Globes aprono di fatto ufficialmente la stagione dei premi e sono una perfetta anticamera per capire cosa potrebbe accadere durante la Notte degli Oscar.
In netto anticipo rispetto agli Academy Awards, che verranno consegnati il 25 febbraio 2019, i Golden Globes verranno assegnati il 6 gennaio durante un evento di gala presentata da Sandra Oh e Andy Samberg.
Ecco tutte le nomination:
CINEMA
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
- Black Panther
- BlackKklansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Se la strada potesse parlare
- A star is born
MIGLIOR ATTRICE DRAMMATICA
- Glenn Close – The Wife
- Lady Gaga – A star is born
- Nicole Kidman – Destroyer
- Melissa McCarthy – Copia originale
- Rosamund Pike – A private war
MIGLIOR ATTORE DRAMMATICO
- Bradley Cooper – A star is born
- Willem Dafoe – Van Gogh – At Eternity’s Gate
- Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased – Vite cancellate
- Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
- John David Washington – BlackKklansman
MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Crazy Rich
- La favorita
- Green Book
- Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
- Vice – L’uomo nell’ombra
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Emily Blunt – Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
- Olivia Colman– La favorita
- Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
- Charlize Theron – Tully
- Constance Wu – Crazy Rich
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Christian Bale – Vice – L’uomo nell’ombra
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
- Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
- Robert Redford – The Old Man & the Gun
- John C. Reilly – Stanlio e Ollio
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
- Gli Incredibili 2
- L’isola dei cani
- Mirai
- Ralph Spacca Internet
- Spider-Man – Un nuovo universo
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
- Cafarnao
- Girl
- Cold War
- Roma
- Shoplifters
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Amy Adams – Vice – L’uomo nell’ombra
- Claire Foy – First Man – Il primo uomo
- Regina King – Se la strada potesse parlare
- Emma Stone – La favorita
- Rachel Weisz – La favorita
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Mahershala Ali – Green Book
- Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver – BlackKklansman
- Richard E. Grant – Copia originale
- Sam Rockwell – Vice – L’uomo nell’ombra
MIGLIOR REGISTA
- Bradley Cooper – A star is born
- Alfonso Curaron – Roma
- Peter Farrelly – Green Book
- Spike Lee – BlackKklansman
- Adam McKay – Vice – L’uomo nell’ombra
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
- Roma – Alfonso Cuaron
- La favorita – Deborah Davis e Tony McNamara
- Se la strada potesse parlare – Barry Jenkins
- Vice – l’uomo nell’ombra – Adam McKay
- Green Book – Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
- A Quiet Place – Un posto tranquillo – Marco Beltrami
- L’isola dei cani – Alexandre Desplat
- Black Panther – Ludwig Göransson
- First Man – Il primo uomo – Justin Hurwitz
- Il ritorno di Mary Poppins – Marc Shaiman
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
- All the Stars – Black Panther
- Girl in the Movies – Dumplin’
- Requiem for a Private War – A Private War
- Revelation – Boy Erased – Vite cancellate
- Shallow – A star is born
TELEVISIONE
MIGLIOR SERIE TV DRAMMATICA
- The Americans
- Bodyguard
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- Pose
MIGLIOR ATTRICE SERIE TV DRAMMATICA
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Julia Roberts – Homecoming
- Keri Russell – The Americans
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Stephan James – Homecoming
- Richard Madden – Bodyguard
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Matthew Rhys – The Americans
MIGLIOR SERIE TV COMMEDIA O MUSICAL
- Barry
- The Good Place
- Kidding
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV COMEMDIA O MUSICALE
- Kristen Bell – The Good Place
- Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown
- Alison Brie – Glow
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Debra Missing – Will & Grace
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE TV COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Who is America
- Jim Carrey – Kidding
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Donald Glover – Atalanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
MIGLIOR MINI SERIE TV O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
- The Alienist
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace – American Crime Story
- Escape at Dannemora
- Sharp Objects
- A very English Scandal
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINI SERIE TV O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
- Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
- Connie Britton – Dirty John
- Laura Dern – The Tale
- Regina King – Seven Seconds
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINI SERIE TV O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
- Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
- Daniel Bruhl – The Alienist
- Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
- Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE TV O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
- Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Thandie Newton – Westworld
- Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE TV O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Ben Wishaw – A very english scandal
- Henry Winkler – Barry
