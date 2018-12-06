INGLOBATEVI! - LE NOMINATION AI ''GOLDEN GLOBES'': ''A STAR IS BORN'' E ''MRS. MAISEL'' (AMAZON PRIME) DOMINANO LA LISTA. MA IL FILM CANTERINO CON LADY GAGA È NELLA CATEGORIA ''DRAMA'' INVECE CHE ''COMMEDIA O MUSICAL'', IL CHE È PIUTTOSTO RIDICOLO - TRA I FILM BENE ''BLACK PANTHER'', ''VICE'',  ''BLACKKKLANSMAN'' E ''LA FAVORITA''. SOLO LA SCENEGGIATURA PER ''ROMA'' DI CUARON - PER LA TV BENE ''KIDDING'', ''BARRY'' E ''THE AMERICANS''

-

Condividi questo articolo

 

 

 

 

Da www.bestmovie.it

 

Sono state annunciate oggi le nomination per la 76esima edizione dei Golden Globe Awards, il premio assegnato annualmente dall’Hollywood Foreign Press Association ai migliori film e programmi televisivi della stagione.

 

I Golden Globes aprono di fatto ufficialmente la stagione dei premi e sono una perfetta anticamera per capire cosa potrebbe accadere durante la Notte degli Oscar.

lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born lady gaga bradley cooper a star is born

In netto anticipo rispetto agli Academy Awards, che verranno consegnati il 25 febbraio 2019, i Golden Globes verranno assegnati il 6 gennaio durante un evento di gala presentata da Sandra Oh e Andy Samberg.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

 

CINEMA

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

  • Black Panther
  • BlackKklansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Se la strada potesse parlare
  • A star is born

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE DRAMMATICA

  • Glenn Close – The Wife
  • Lady Gaga – A star is born
  • Nicole Kidman – Destroyer
  • Melissa McCarthy – Copia originale
  • Rosamund Pike – A private war

a star is born a star is born

MIGLIOR ATTORE DRAMMATICO

  • Bradley Cooper – A star is born
  • Willem Dafoe – Van Gogh – At Eternity’s Gate
  • Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased – Vite cancellate
  • Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
  • John David Washington – BlackKklansman

 

MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICAL

  • Crazy Rich
  • La favorita
  • Green Book
  • Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
  • Vice – L’uomo nell’ombra

blackkklansman blackkklansman

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMMEDIA O MUSICAL

  • Emily Blunt – Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
  • Olivia Colman– La favorita
  • Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
  • Charlize Theron – Tully
  • Constance Wu – Crazy Rich

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMMEDIA O MUSICAL

  • Christian Bale – Vice – L’uomo nell’ombra
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Il ritorno di Mary Poppins
  • Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
  • Robert Redford – The Old Man & the Gun
  • John C. Reilly – Stanlio e Ollio

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

blackkklansman 3 blackkklansman 3

  • Gli Incredibili 2
  • L’isola dei cani
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Spacca Internet
  • Spider-Man – Un nuovo universo

 

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

  • Cafarnao
  • Girl
  • Cold War
  • Roma
  • Shoplifters

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Amy Adams – Vice – L’uomo nell’ombra
  • Claire Foy – First Man – Il primo uomo
  • Regina King – Se la strada potesse parlare
  • Emma Stone – La favorita
  • Rachel Weisz – La favorita

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

ROMA ALFONSO CUARON ROMA ALFONSO CUARON

  • Mahershala Ali – Green Book
  • Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
  • Adam Driver – BlackKklansman
  • Richard E. Grant – Copia originale
  • Sam Rockwell – Vice – L’uomo nell’ombra

MIGLIOR REGISTA

  • Bradley Cooper – A star is born
  • Alfonso Curaron – Roma
  • Peter Farrelly – Green Book
  • Spike Lee – BlackKklansman
  • Adam McKay – Vice – L’uomo nell’ombra

 

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

  • Roma – Alfonso Cuaron 
  • La favorita – Deborah Davis e Tony McNamara 
  • Se la strada potesse parlare – Barry Jenkins
  • Vice –  l’uomo nell’ombra – Adam McKay
  • Green Book – Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

  • A Quiet Place – Un posto tranquillo – Marco Beltrami
  • L’isola dei cani – Alexandre Desplat
  • Black Panther – Ludwig Göransson
  • First Man – Il primo uomo – Justin Hurwitz
  • Il ritorno di Mary Poppins – Marc Shaiman

 

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

la favorita di yorgos lanthimos la favorita di yorgos lanthimos

  • All the Stars – Black Panther
  • Girl in the Movies – Dumplin’
  • Requiem for a Private War – A Private War
  • Revelation – Boy Erased – Vite cancellate
  • Shallow – A star is born

 

TELEVISIONE

MIGLIOR SERIE TV DRAMMATICA

  • The Americans
  • Bodyguard
  • Homecoming
  • Killing Eve
  • Pose

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE SERIE TV DRAMMATICA

  • Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
  • Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
  • Julia Roberts – Homecoming
  • Keri Russell – The Americans

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Stephan James – Homecoming
  • Richard Madden – Bodyguard
  • Billy Porter – Pose
  • Matthew Rhys – The Americans

la favorita di lanthimos la favorita di lanthimos

 

MIGLIOR SERIE TV COMMEDIA O MUSICAL

  • Barry
  • The Good Place
  • Kidding
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV COMEMDIA O MUSICALE

  • Kristen Bell – The Good Place
  • Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown
  • Alison Brie – Glow
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Debra Missing – Will & Grace

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE TV COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – Who is America
  • Jim Carrey – Kidding
  • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
  • Donald Glover – Atalanta
  • Bill Hader – Barry

 

MIGLIOR MINI SERIE TV O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

  • The Alienist
  • The Assassination of Gianni Versace – American Crime Story
  • Escape at Dannemora
  • Sharp Objects
  • A very English Scandal

la favorita di yorgos lanthimos la favorita di yorgos lanthimos

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINI SERIE TV O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

  • Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
  • Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
  • Connie Britton – Dirty John
  • Laura Dern – The Tale
  • Regina King – Seven Seconds
  •  

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINI SERIE TV O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

  • Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
  • Daniel Bruhl – The Alienist
  • Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
  • Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
  •  

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE TV O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
  • Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Thandie Newton – Westworld
  • Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE TV O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

  • Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
  • Kieran Culkin – Succession
  • Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Ben Wishaw – A very english scandal
  • Henry Winkler – Barry

 

killing eve killing eve the marvelous mrs maisel the marvelous mrs maisel the alienist the alienist il ritorno di mary poppins il ritorno di mary poppins

 

sharp objects sharp objects boy erased boy erased homecoming homecoming

 

Condividi questo articolo

media e tv

politica

business

cronache

sport

cafonal

viaggi

salute