6 dic 2018 15:55

INGLOBATEVI! - LE NOMINATION AI ''GOLDEN GLOBES'': ''A STAR IS BORN'' E ''MRS. MAISEL'' (AMAZON PRIME) DOMINANO LA LISTA. MA IL FILM CANTERINO CON LADY GAGA È NELLA CATEGORIA ''DRAMA'' INVECE CHE ''COMMEDIA O MUSICAL'', IL CHE È PIUTTOSTO RIDICOLO - TRA I FILM BENE ''BLACK PANTHER'', ''VICE'', ''BLACKKKLANSMAN'' E ''LA FAVORITA''. SOLO LA SCENEGGIATURA PER ''ROMA'' DI CUARON - PER LA TV BENE ''KIDDING'', ''BARRY'' E ''THE AMERICANS''