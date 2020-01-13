L'OSCAR POPULISTA! ''JOKER'' DOMINA CON 11 NOMINATION, TRA CUI MIGLIOR FILM, ATTORE, REGIA E SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE - DIETRO CI SONO ''IRISHMAN'', ''1917'' E ''ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD'' CON 10 CANDIDATURE, I VECCHI CINEFILI ALLA RISCOSSA - SEI NOMINATION PER ''JOJO RABBIT'', ''PICCOLE DONNE'', ''MARRIAGE STORY'' E ''PARASITE''

Da www.hollywoodreporter.com

Best Picture

1917 (Universal)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Directing

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Original Screenplay

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Production Design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Cinematography

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Visual Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Sound Mixing

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Documentary Feature

American Factory (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

For Sama (PBS)

Honeyland (Neon)

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Makeup and Hairstyling

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)

I Lost My Body (Netflix)

Klaus (Netflix)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Pixar)

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

"Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo