media e tv

SESSO, DROGA E MANIPOLAZIONI: "SKY" SCODELLA IL NUOVISSIMO TRAILER DI “THE IDOL”, LA SERIE CON LILY-ROSE DEPP E THE WEEKND CHE SBARCHERÀ IN ITALIA IL 5 GIUGNO - PRESENTATA AL FESTIVAL DI CANNES, HA SCANDALIZZATO I CRITICI AMERICANI PER I TEMI CRUDI E ALCUNE SCENE AL LIMITE DEL PORNO - LA STORIA VEDE LA POPSTAR JOCELYN (INTERPRETATA DALLA FIGLIA DI JOHNNY DEPP), CHE FINISCE TRA LE GRINFIE DEL MISTERIOSO TEDROS (THE WEEKND), IMPRESARIO DI NIGHTCLUB DAL PASSATO SORDIDO… - VIDEO

il nuovo trailer di the idol

Comunicato stampa da Sky

the weeknd the idol 2

Milano, 30 maggio 2023. Presentata in anteprima mondiale al Festival di Cannes, l’attesissima serie Sky Exclusive THE IDOL, in arrivo in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 5 giugno, si mostra oggi nelle incandescenti immagini del trailer ufficiale. Co-creata da Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Reza Fahim, The Idol vede protagonisti Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Lily-Rose Depp.

lily rose depp the weeknd the idol 4

Disponibile on demand su Sky e in streaming su NOW già dalle 5.00 di mattina di ogni lunedì, ciascun nuovo episodio andrà su Sky Atlantic tutti i lunedì in seconda serata, dalle 23.00, in versione originale con sottotitoli in italiano. Il primo episodio doppiato in italiano sarà disponibile dal 12 giugno alle 22.00.

lily rose depp the weeknd the idol 3

Dopo che un esaurimento nervoso ha fatto deragliare il suo ultimo tour, Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) è decisa a riconquistare lo status che le spetta, quello di più grande e sexy popstar d'America. A riaccendere le sue passioni è Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), impresario di nightclub dal passato sordido. Il suo risveglio romantico la porterà a nuove gloriose vette o la farà precipitare nelle profondità più oscure della sua anima?

lily rose depp the weeknd the idol 2

Il cast include Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan. E con Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son e Hank Azaria.

Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim sono i co-creatori della serie; produttori esecutivi Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert per BRON e Sara E. White; diretta da Sam Levinson; scritta da Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim. Prodotta in partnership con A24.

