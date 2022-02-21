RUN, “ANDONIO”, RUN! – L’ESULTANZA SCATENATA DI CONTE DOPO LA VITTORIA DEL TOTTENHAM SUL CITY CON UN GOL DI HARRY KANE AL 95ESIMO – IN INGHILTERRA SONO GIÀ PAZZI DELL'EX CT, CHE È RIUSCITO A TRASFORMARE GLI “SPURS” NEL GIRO DI POCHI MESI… - VIDEO

-

Da www.corriere.it

 

Il Tottenham vince sul campo del Manchester City per 3-2 grazie a una rete di Kane al 95esimo. Un gol che ha fatto esplodere di gioia Antonio Conte protagonista di una corsa scatenata in campo a pochi passi da Guardiola

