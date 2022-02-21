The reaction from Antonio Conte after Harry Kane scored the winner>>>
(via @SpursOfficial)pic.twitter.com/F8D26IhQc7— B/R Football (@brfootball) February 19, 2022
esultanza antonio conte tottenham manchester city
Il Tottenham vince sul campo del Manchester City per 3-2 grazie a una rete di Kane al 95esimo. Un gol che ha fatto esplodere di gioia Antonio Conte protagonista di una corsa scatenata in campo a pochi passi da Guardiola
