La cultura del rave, della musica da discoteca, le facce, le atmosfere e i suoi protagonisti. È il cuore dela mostra «Sweet Harmony— Rave, Today». sbarcata alla prestigiosa Saatchi Gallery di Londra.
Con un po’ di Italia, tra le immagini presenti alla kermesse, anche le istantanee di Movement, uno dei Festival del genere più prestigiosi d’Italia (al Lingotto di Torino anche quest’anno, dal 31 ottobre al 2 novembre). Tra i fotografi, presenti pezzi di novanta come Olivero Toscani
