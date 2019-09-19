L'ARTE DEL RICICLO - ''NEANCHE LA DROGA O I RIFIUTI GARANTISCONO GUADAGNI ILLECITI COME L'ARTE'': DOMANI AL MAXXI LA PROIEZIONE DI ''FOLLOW THE PAINTINGS'', DOCUMENTARIO FONDAMENTALE PER CAPIRE COME LE OPERE SIANO DIVENTATE LA MONETA PERFETTA PER IL CRIMINE. CI SARANNO IL PROCURATORE NAZIONALE ANTIMAFIA CAFIERO DE RAHO, AVVOCATI E UOMINI D'AFFARI PER RACCONTARE COME FUNZIONA IL MERCATO PIÙ CHIC E PIÙ OPACO DEL MONDO, CHE PARTE DALLA SVIZZERA E ARRIVA A CARMINATI