UN RAVE DA METTERE IN MOSTRA - LA CULTURA DEL RAVE, LE FACCE, LE ATMOSFERE E I SUOI PROTAGONISTI SONO IL CUORE DELLA MOSTRA “SWEET HARMONY— RAVE, TODAY”  SBARCATA ALLA SAATCHI GALLERY DI LONDRA – UN PERCORSO IN IMMAGINI CHE HA ANCHE UN PIZZICO D’ITALIA GRAZIE ALLE ISTANTANEE DI MOVEMENT, UNO DEI FESTIVAL DEL GENERE PIÙ PRESTIGIOSI DEL NOSTRO PAESE, E AGLI SCATTI DI FOTOGRAFI COME…(VIDEO)

-

mostra sweet harmony. rave, today 4 mostra sweet harmony. rave, today 4

La cultura del rave, della musica da discoteca, le facce, le atmosfere e i suoi protagonisti. È il cuore dela mostra «Sweet Harmony— Rave, Today». sbarcata alla prestigiosa Saatchi Gallery di Londra.

 

Con un po’ di Italia, tra le immagini presenti alla kermesse, anche le istantanee di Movement, uno dei Festival del genere più prestigiosi d’Italia (al Lingotto di Torino anche quest’anno, dal 31 ottobre al 2 novembre). Tra i fotografi, presenti pezzi di novanta come Olivero Toscani

