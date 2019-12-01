I GLOBE DEI GIUSTI - I TEMPI CAMBIANO, ANZI SONO GIÀ CAMBIATI: NETFLIX SE LA COMANDA ANCHE AI GOLDEN GLOBES: ''MARRIAGE STORY'' E ''THE IRISHMAN'' SONO AL TOP CON 6 E 5 NOMINATION, STESSO NUMERO PER TARANTINO. 4 PER ''JOKER'', MENTRE ''THE TWO POPES'' (ALTRO NETFLIX) HA MIGLIOR FILM E MIGLIORI ATTORI - PIÙ INTERESSANTE LA GUERRA PER IL MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO - PER LA TV ''CHERNOBYL'', ''THE CROWN''

Marco Giusti per Dagospia

Golden Globe Nominations

the irishman 9

I tempi cambiano, anzi, sono già cambiati. Netflix se la comanda anche ai Golden Globes. Marriage Story-Storia di un matrimonio di Noah Baumbach e The Irishman di Martin Scorsese, guarda un po’, proprio da pochi giorni in onda su Netflix, sono infatti entrambi al top con sei nomination per il primo e cinque per il secondo. Miglior film e miglior sceneggiatura per entrambi, regia solo per Martin Scorsese, tre candidature per gli attori a Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver e Laura Dern, solo due per The Irishman, Al Pacino e Joe Pesci come non protagonisti.

the irishman 8

Cinque nominations anche per C’era una volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino, considerato genere comedy. Miglior film, regia, sceneggiatura, protagonista, Leonardo Di Caprio, e non protagonista, Brad Pitt. Direi che siamo tutti d’accordo, no? Joker di Todd Phillips si prende quattro nominations, miglior film, miglior regia, a sorpresa scavalcando il poro Pedro Almodovar, miglior attore, Joaquin Phoenix e miglior colonna sonora. Si può fare. 1917 di Sam Mendes, che noi dobbiamo ancora vedere, ha miglior film e miglior regia.

marriage story 4

The Two Popes, altro film Netflix, ha miglior film, migliori attori, Jonathan Pryce e Anthony Hopkins. Il potente Cena con delitto-Knives Out di Rian Johnson, si guadagna due nominations ai suoi protagonisti, Daniel Craig e la lanciatissima Ana de Armas. Piccole donne di Greta Gerwig si deve accontentare della nominations a migliore attrice di Saorsie Ronan. Dolor y Gloria di Pedro Almodovar può vantare una nominations per Antonio Banderas come protagonista e una come miglior film straniero. Les Mans’66 di James Mangold ha solo la candidatura di Christian Bale.

Tra le attrici, Scarlett Johansson se la dovrà vedere con Cynthia Erivo di Arriet, Saorsie Ronan, Charlize Theron per Bombshell e Renée Zellweger per Judy. Nella categoria Musical o Comedy nulla a Cats e guerra tra Dolemite Is My Name di Eddie Murphy, altro titolo Metflix, Jojo Rabbit, Cena con delitto, Rocketman e C’era una volta a Hollywood, favoritissimo. Leonardo Di Caprio, invece, se la vedrà contro Roman Griffin Davis per Jojo Rabbit, Taron Egerton per Rocketman e Eddie Murphy per Dolemite Is My Name. Per il miglior film di animazione la guerra è quasi interna alla Disney, Frozen 2 contro Il re Leone contro Toy Story 4.

marriage story 2

Più interessante la guerra per il miglior film straniero. Il cinese The Farewell di Lulu Wang se la vede con il francese Les Misérables di Ladj Ly, con Dolor y Gloria di Pedro Almodovar con Parasite di Bong Joon-ho e con Portrait od a Lady on Fire di Celine Sciamma. Ma credo che vincerà Parasite, che ha pure la candidatura alla miglior regia e molto è piaciuto agli americani. Anche nelle nominations per le serie tv c’è un netto dominio di Netflix, con titoli come The Crown, Unbelievable. Tutti incazzati, inoltre, per l’esclusione di Zendaya, star di Euphoria.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“The Two Popes” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

marriage story 1

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Rocketman” (Paramount)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)

Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)

Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

joker

Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)

Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Frozen 2” (Disney)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (Universal)

“The Lion King” (Disney)

“Missing Link” (United Artists Releasing)

“Toy Story 4” (Disney)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“The Farewell” (A24)

“Les Misérables” (Amazon)

“Pain and Glory” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Parasite” (Neon)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Neon)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Annette Bening (“The Report”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

joker 3

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)

Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)

parasite bong joon ho

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen 2”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best Television Series – Drama

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

“Succession” (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

parasite bong joon ho

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Ben Platt (“The Politician”)

Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Catch-22″ (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)