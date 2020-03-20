“IO SONO UN BEL COGLIONE MA UNA VOLTA CHE TUTTO QUESTO SARÀ FINITO DOBBIAMO RIUNIRE GLI OASIS PER UN CONCERTO DI BENEFICENZA” - LIAM GALLAGHER LANCIA LA PROPOSTA AL FRATELLO NOEL: “DOPO POTREMO TORNARE ALLE NOSTRE INCREDIBILI CARRIERE SOLISTE”, SCRIVE SU TWITTER

Liam Gallagher è tornato a utilizzare il suo social preferito, Twitter, stavolta non per prendere in giro il fratello ma per proporre quello che i fan aspettano da una vita: un concerto degli Oasis. Proposta ovviamente realizzata col suo stile:

 

«Seriamente, molti pensano che io sia un coglione e io sono un bel coglione ma una volta che tutto questo sarà finito dobbiamo riunire gli Oasis per un concerto di beneficenza. Dai Noel, dopo possiamo tornare alle nostre incredibili carriere soliste».

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

