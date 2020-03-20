Liam Gallagher è tornato a utilizzare il suo social preferito, Twitter, stavolta non per prendere in giro il fratello ma per proporre quello che i fan aspettano da una vita: un concerto degli Oasis. Proposta ovviamente realizzata col suo stile:
«Seriamente, molti pensano che io sia un coglione e io sono un bel coglione ma una volta che tutto questo sarà finito dobbiamo riunire gli Oasis per un concerto di beneficenza. Dai Noel, dopo possiamo tornare alle nostre incredibili carriere soliste».
Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a cunt and I am a good looking cunt but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2020
Fuck cash he’s got enough msn c’mon— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2020
All these miserable fucking cunts in bands who think there too cool for school the jam c’mon weller the smiths c’mon marr Rkid oasis c’mon noel what a gig oh and the cheeky girls what a fucking line up c’mon you know— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2020
