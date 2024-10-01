AI RUSSI PIACE SCHERZARE COL FUOCO - IL VIDEO DI UN JET RUSSO CHE SFIORA UN F-16 AMERICANO, MENTRE VOLA SOPRA L'ALASKA - L'AEREO PASSA A POCHI METRI, METTENDO IN PERICOLO IL PILOTA STATUNITENSE - L'ATTACCO DEL GENERALE USA GUILLOT, CAPO DEL NORAD, AL PIRATA DEI CIELI RUSSO - I COMMENTI DEGLI UTENTI AL VIDEO DIFFUSO SUI SOCIAL: "ABBATTETELO, NESSUNO NE SENTIRÀ LA MANCANZA..."

-

www.lasicilia.it

 

JET RUSSO SFIORA F16 AMERICANO

Funzionari militari hanno diffuso un video di un sorprendente incontro ravvicinato tra un caccia russo e un F-16 americano inviato per intercettarlo  al largo dell’Alaska.   Nel video diffuso dal North American Aerospace Defense Command lunedì, si vede l’aereo russo che sbuca da dietro e passa a pochi metre dal jet Usa. [...]

JET RUSSO SFIORA F16 AMERICANO

 

