“On Sept 23, 2024, NORAD aircraft flew a safe and disciplined intercept of Russian Military Aircraft in the Alaska ADIZ. The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force.” – Gen. Gregory Guillot pic.twitter.com/gXZj3Ndkag— North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) September 30, 2024
JET RUSSO SFIORA F16 AMERICANO
Funzionari militari hanno diffuso un video di un sorprendente incontro ravvicinato tra un caccia russo e un F-16 americano inviato per intercettarlo al largo dell’Alaska. Nel video diffuso dal North American Aerospace Defense Command lunedì, si vede l’aereo russo che sbuca da dietro e passa a pochi metre dal jet Usa. [...]
