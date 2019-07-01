PENCE, PRIMA DI SPARARE – IL VICE PRESIDENTE AMERICANO È STATO RICHIAMATO A WASHINGTON MENTRE ERA IN VOLO. PUTIN HA ANNULLATO UN IMPEGNO E HA CONVOCATO D’URGENZA IL MINISTRO DELLA DIFESA E SI RIUNIRÀ PURE IL CONSIGLIO DI SICUREZZA DELLA COMMISSIONE EUROPEA – CHE SUCCEDE? C’ENTRA L’IRAN O L’INCENDIO DEL SOTTOMARINO RUSSO? I TWEET IRONICI: “SENTITE PER CASO SAPORE METALLICO IN BOCCA?”

-

Condividi questo articolo

 

 

 

Condividi questo articolo

politica

CHI È, CHI NON È E CHI SI CREDE DI ESSERE URSULA VON DER LEYEN, LA FUTURA PRESIDENTE DELLA COMMISSIONE EUROPEA – LA MINISTRA TEDESCA DELLA DIFESA SARÀ LA PRIMA DONNA IN QUELLA CARICA, HA SETTE FIGLI, DI CUI DUE GEMELLE E IN PASSATO HA PIÙ VOLTE SFIDATO LA LINEA DELLA CDU DI ANGELA MERKEL – HA 60 ANNI E IL PADRE ERA UN ALTO FUNZIONARIO DELLA COMUNITÀ EUROPEA – LE OMBRE NEL CURRICULUM? UN’ACCUSA DI PLAGIO PER LA SUA TESI IN MEDICINA E QUALCHE POLEMICA PER LA SUA GESTIONE AL MINISTERO…