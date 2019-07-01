Il rientro urgente di Pence alla Casa Bianca è collegato dagli analisti all'improvviso incontro di Putin con il ministro della difesa Shoigu. Resta da capire il motivo. I fatti possono essere collegati all'incidente del sottomarino nucleare russo, all'Iran o è solo un caso.— Angelo Gambella (@agambella) 2 luglio 2019
Non vorrei allarmarvi ma vi sono meeting d'emergenza contemporaneamente al Cremlino, alla Casa Bianca e a Bruxelles dopo che un sottomarino russo della flotta del nord ha registrato un incendio a bordo e la morte di 14 marinai.— Luca Marras (@LucaMarras7) 2 luglio 2019
Dopo aver visto Chernobyl a me sta cosa spaventa.
A senior White House official said the reason for Pence's return to the White House "is not health related for the VP or President" and is not "related to national security.” https://t.co/ANBLGvtDXj pic.twitter.com/VaR5lcanhv— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) 2 luglio 2019
Putin ha annullato un impegno e ha convocato d'urgenza il ministro della difesa.
Pence è stato richiamato a Washington mentre era in volo.
Pare sia stato convocato il Consiglio di sicurezza della Commissione Europea.
Sentite per caso sapore metallico in bocca?— G. ***ACCETTO MINIBOT*** (@987mies) 2 luglio 2019
BREAKING NEWS ??
VP Mike Pence plane turns around and heads back to White House due to an emergency.
Putin is rushing back to Moscow to meet his Defence minister— Ryan (@ffreedom2025) 2 luglio 2019
Putin and Pence both in urgent secret meetings.... This is very worrying. pic.twitter.com/xTK2HpTG0J— MouthoftheSouth (@TheRealTMOTS) 2 luglio 2019