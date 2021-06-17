VIDEO-FLASH! - L’APPLAUSO DEI TIFOSI DI COPENAGHEN A CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN – AL DECIMO MINUTO LA PARTITA DANIMARCA-BELGIO E’ STATA FERMATA PER RENDERE OMAGGIO AL CENTROCAMPISTA DANESE COLPITO DA UN ARRESTO CARDIACO DURANTE LA PARTITA CON LA FINLANDIA - LA COMMOZIONE DEL COMPAGNO ALL'INTER LUKAKU... - VIDEO

-

Condividi questo articolo


 

 

Condividi questo articolo

media e tv

politica

business

cronache

sport

cafonal

viaggi

salute