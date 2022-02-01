LE NOMINATION DEI GIUSTI - TRIONFANO JANE CAMPION E “THE POWER OF THE DOG” CON BEN 12 NOMINATION, TRA QUESTI MIGLIOR FILM, REGIA, SCENEGGIATURA, TUTTI E QUATTRO GLI ATTORI PROTAGONISTI E NON PROTAGONISTI. E POI “DUNE” CON 10 NOMINATION (MA NON MIGLIOR REGIA). SEGUONO “BELFAST” DI KENNETH BRANAGH E “WEST SIDE STORY” DI STEVEN SPIELBERG OGNUNO CON 7 NOMINATION - VIDEO

Marco Giusti per Dagospia

the power of the dog

Trionfano, nelle nomination agli Oscar, Jane Campion e “The Power of The Dog” con ben 12 nomination, tra questi miglior film, regia, sceneggiatura, tutti e quattro gli attore protagonisti e non protagonisti, dallo strepitoso Benedict Cumberbacht a Kirsten Dunst, da Jesse Plemons a Kodi Smit-McPhee, musica, fotografia, “Dune” di Denis Villenueve con 10 nomination, miglior film, miglior sceneggiatura, fotografia, scenografia, ma non miglior regia.

dune di denis villeneuve

Seguono “Belfast” di Kenneth Branagh e “West Side Story” di Steven Spielberg ognuno con 7 nomination, compresi miglior film, miglior regia, miglior attore non protagonista per il primo, Ciaran Hinds, miglior attrice non protagonista per il secondo, la stupenda Ariana DeBose.

jamie dornan belfast

“Drive My Car” di Ryosuke Hamaguchi ha il miglior film, la miglior regia, la miglior sceneggiatura non originale e il miglior film straniero. Una bomba.

Da parte nostra possiamo ben dirci contenti con l’arrivo in cinquina tra i migliori film stranieri di “E’ stata la mano di Dio” di Paolo Sorrentino prodotto da Netflix con The Apartment di Lorenzo Mieli, che se la vedrà, e già lo sapevamo, con “Drive My Car”, “Flee”, “Lunana” e “La peggior persona del mondo”.

jamie dornan belfast

Ma il cinema italiano incassa anche la nomination ai costumi di Massimo Cantini Parrini per il “Cyrano” di Joe Wright, e la nomination di “Luca” di Enrico Casarosa tra i migliori film di animazione.

e’ stata la mano di dio.

Tra i migliori film dell’anno troviamo anche “Coda” di Sian Hader (lo trovate su Amazon Prime), comprato dalla Apple tv per 23 milioni già nel Sundace di un anno fa, che riesce a piazzare anche il sorprendente attore sordomuto Troy Kutsur come non protagonista, “Don’t Look Up” di Adam McKay, “King Richard”, che piazza anche Will Smith tra i migliori attori, “Licorice Pizza” di Paul Thomas Anderson e “Nightmare Alley” di Guillermo Del Toro. Nella cinquina dei registi ritroviamo però solo Campion, Spielberg, Hamaguchi, Branagh e Paul Thomas Anderson.

denzel washington the tragedy of macbeth

Nella cinquina dei miglior attori svettano il Denzel Washington di “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, arrivato alla sua ben decima nomination, Benedict Cumberbacht, che mi sembra l’unico in grado di poterlo battere, Javier Bardem per “Being the Ricardos”, Andrew Garfield per “Tick, Tick … Boom!” e Will Smith per “King Richard”.

Tra le miglior attrici Jessica Chastain per “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, arrivato proprio in questi giorni in sala, la Olivia Colman di “The Lost Daughter”, Nicole Kidman per “Being the Ricardos”, Kristen Stewart per la sua Lady Diana in “Spencer” e Penélope Cruz per “Madres Paralelas” di Almodovar.

jane campion power of the dog

Come ai tempi d’oro di Hollywood troviamo una grande coppia dello schermo, Cruz-Bardem, in corsa all’Oscar. Tra le novità troviamo la candidatura della prima donna direttore della fotografia, la Ari Wegner di “The Power of the Dog”.

Nulla invece, alla snobbatissima Lady Gaga/Lady Gucci di “House of Gucci”, né alla Caitriona Balfe di “Belfast”, né, come abbiamo detto, a Denis Villenueve regista di “Dune”, malgrado le dieci nomination al film. Solo una nomination a “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, il film che ha portato gli spettatori di tutto il mondo al cinema incassando ben 1 miliardo e 700 milioni di dollari.

zendaya e thimotee chalamet in dune denis villeneuve

Non è un metro di valore, però… Netflix, con “The Power of the Dog”, “Don’t Look Up”, “E’ stata la mano di Dio” la fa da padrone, almeno in questa prima fase. E i giurati, fra tanti buoni film, hanno un occhio di riguardo per la tradizione, Spielberg, Branagh, con film che non sempre convincono il pubblico a uscir di casa. Vedremo come andrà a finire la notte del 27 marzo.

benedict cumberbatch the power of the dog

Tutte le nominations:

Best Picture

“Belfast,” Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, producers

“CODA,” Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, producers

drive my car

“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, producers

“Drive My Car,” Teruhisa Yamamoto, producer

“Dune,” Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, producers

“King Richard,” Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, producers

“Licorice Pizza,” Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, producers

“Nightmare Alley,” Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, producers

“The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, producers

“West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers

E' STATA LA MANO DI DIO

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Best Lead Actor

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Best Lead Actress

being the ricardos

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judi Dench (“Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

gli occhi di tammy faye 2

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA,” screenplay by Siân Heder

“Drive My Car,” screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune,” screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter,” written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog,” written by Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

“Belfast,” written by Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up,” screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota

the tragedy of macbeth 1

“King Richard,” written by Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza,” written by Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World,” written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best Cinematography

“Dune,” Greig Fraser

“Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen

“The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel

“West Side Story,” Janusz Kaminski

Best Animated Feature Film

“Encanto,” Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

“Flee,” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

“Luca,” Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

ENCANTO 11

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Best Animated Short Film

“Affairs of the Art,” Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

“Bestia,” Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

“Boxballet,” Anton Dyakov

“Robin Robin,” Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

“The Windshield Wiper,” Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

nightmare alley

Best Costume Design

“Cruella,” Jenny Beavan

“Cyrano,” Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

“Dune,” Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

“Nightmare Alley,” Luis Sequeira

“West Side Story,” Paul Tazewell

Best Original Score

“Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell

“Dune,” Hans Zimmer

“Encanto,” Germaine Franco

“Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood

Best Sound

the tragedy of macbeth 2

“Belfast,” Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

“Dune,” Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

“No Time to Die,” Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

“The Power of the Dog,” Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

“West Side Story,” Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard,” music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast,” music and lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” music and lyric by Diane Warren

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension,” Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

“Attica,” Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

“Flee,” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

“Writing With Fire,” Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

E' STATA LA MANO DI DIO

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Audible,” Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

“Lead Me Home,” Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

“The Queen of Basketball,” Ben Proudfoot

“Three Songs for Benazir,” Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

“When We Were Bullies,” Jay Rosenblatt

Best Film Editing

“Don’t Look Up,” Hank Corwin

“Dune,” Joe Walker

“King Richard”, Pamela Martin

“The Power of the Dog,” Peter Sciberras

“Tick, Tick…Boom!” Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

encanto

Best International Feature Film

“Drive My Car” (Japan)

“Flee” (Denmark)

“The Hand of God” (Italy)

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)

“The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America,” Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

“Cruella,” Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

“Dune,” Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

“House of Gucci,” Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best Production Design

“Dune,” production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

tom holland spider man no way home

“Nightmare Alley,” production design: Tamara Deverell; set decoration: Shane Vieau

“The Power of the Dog,” production design: Grant Major; set decoration: Amber Richards

“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” production design: Stefan Dechant; set decoration: Nancy Haigh

“West Side Story,” production design: Adam Stockhausen; set decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Visual Effects

“Dune,” Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

“Free Guy,” Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

“No Time to Die,” Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

CATE BLANCHETT - NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Best Live Action Short Film

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run,” Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

“The Dress,” Tadeusz Lysiak and Maciej Slesicki

“The Long Goodbye,” Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

“On My Mind,” Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

“Please Hold,” K.D