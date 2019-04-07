Da www.tgcom24.mediaset.it

charlize theron sean penn charlize theron the last face

Bella da paura! Charlize Theron, considerata una delle donne più belle del mondo, non riesce a fidanzarsi. Sembra un paradosso, eppure come l'attrice ha confermato in un'intervista a Entertainment Tonight, fatica ad avere una relazione amorosa perché nessun uomo si fa avanti con lei. "Sono single da 10 anni", ha detto, "Non è una cosa tanto improbabile. Qualcuno dovrebbe tirare fuori gli attributi e farsi avanti. Sono scandalosamente disponibile!".

Charlize Theron Brad Pitt

Dice di essere single da dieci anni, ma in realtà nel 2015 l'attrice ha interrotto la sua storia con l'attore Sean Penn. E le sono stati affibbiati diversi flirt, tra cui quello con Brad Pitt. Prima di allora la Theron era stata fidanzata per otto anni (fino al 2010) con Stuart Townsend, conosciuto nel 2002 sul set del film “24 ore”.

