VIDEO-FLASH! – SLURP, BECAUSE...  L'AMABILE CONVERSAZIONE DI RENZI CON MBS, CHE LO PAGA 80MILA DOLLARI L'ANNO PER ESSERE SUL BOARD DELLO "FII INSTITUTE": "È UN GRANDE PIACERE E UN GRANDE ONORE ESSERE QUI CON IL GRANDE PRINCIPE MOHAMMAD BIN SALMAN. CREDO CHE L'ARABIA POSSA ESSERE IL LUOGO PER UN NUOVO RINASCIMENTO. GRAZIE VOSTRA ALTEZZA" (CHISSÀ CHE NE PENSANO I FAMILIARI DI KHASHOGGI...)

MANCO RENZI CREDEVA CHE CONTE SI SAREBBE DIMESSO: INFATTI SABATO È VOLATO IN ARABIA SAUDITA PER UNA CONFERENZA!

mohammed bin salman mohammed bin salman mohammed bin salman mohammed bin salman

 

ALLARME ROSSO A PALAZZO CHIGI! AL TERMINE DEL PRIMO GIRO DI CONSULTAZIONI PARE CHE MATTARELLA VOGLIA AFFIDARE AL PRESIDENTE DELLA CAMERA ROBERTO FICO UN MANDATO ESPLORATIVO. UNA MOSSA GENIALE DEL COLLE CHE SIGNIFICHEREBBE LA FINE DEI GIOCHI PER GIUSEPPE CONTE PERCHÉ QUANDO IL DEPUTATO GRILLINO TORNERÀ A MANI VUOTE, ''NON C’È CONVERGENZA NÉ I NUMERI PER UN CONTE TER'', MATTARELLA AVRÀ MANI LIBERE PER IL PIANO B - B COME BERLUSCONI. CON FORZA ITALIA BENDISPOSTA A UNA "MAGGIORANZA URSULA", IL COLLE POTREBBE PROPORRE UNO "SCHEMA CIAMPI": UN PRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO DI ALTISSIMO PROFILO, COME L'EX PRESIDENTE DELLA CORTE COSTITUZIONALE, MARTA CARTABIA (MA SI FA ANCHE IL NOME DEL SEGRETARIO GENERALE DELLA FARNESINA ELISABETTA BELLONI) CON UN SUPER MINISTRO DELL’ECONOMIA (DRAGHI O PANETTA) CON UN ESECUTIVO POLITICO

CONTE OUT!RENZI NON HA POSTO VETI MA HA CHIESTO A MATTARELLA DI NON CONFERIRE UN INCARICO A "GIUSEPPI"! MATTEUCCIO HA DETTO CHE L’ATTUALE MAGGIORANZA SENZA IV NON AVREBBE VITA LUNGA E QUINDI CHIUNQUE AVRÀ L’INCARICO DEVE ESSERE CONSAPEVOLE DI CONDIVIDERE IL PROGRAMMA E LA SQUADRA CHE LO ATTUA CON IV. VORREBBE PRIMA UN MANDATO ESPLORATIVO A UN’ALTRA "PERSONALITÀ" (FICO?), SOLO SUCCESSIVAMENTE APRIREBBE SENZA PRECLUSIONI SUI NOMI, MA SE NON C'È LA MAGGIORANZA, "VA BENE UN GOVERNO DEL PRESIDENTE" - MATTARELLA VUOLE TEMPI STRETTISSIMI

GLI USA SNOBBANO CONTE E CHIAMANO DI MAIO - L’EX CAPO POLITICO DEI 5STELLE E MINISTRO DEGLI ESTERI HA AVUTO OGGI UNA TELEFONATA CON IL NEO SEGRETARIO DI STATO AMERICANO ANTONY JOHN BLINKEN. I DUE HANNO PARLATO DELLE RELAZIONI ITALIA-USA, DI RUSSIA E DELLE PRINCIPALI SFIDE GLOBALI - NON ERA FORSE MAI ACCADUTO PRIMA CHE, A SEGUITO DELL’INSEDIAMENTO DI BIDEN, IL PRIMO CONTATTO DIRETTO TRA I DUE PAESI AVVENISSE TRAMITE I CAPI DELLA DIPLOMAZIA - IL SEGNALE DI WASHINGTON VERSO CONTE È CHIARISSIMO E, NEL PIENO DELLE CONSULTAZIONI, RISCHIA DI PESARE COME UN MACIGNO SULLE SPALLE DI PALAZZO CHIGI