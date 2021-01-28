"È un grande piacere e un grande onore essere qui con il grande principe Mohammad bin Salman. Per me è un privilegio poter parlare con te di Rinascimento. Credo che l'Arabia Saudita possa essere il luogo per un nuovo Rinascimento. Vostra Altezza, grazie"— Abolizione del suffragio universale (@AUniversale) January 28, 2021
Che pena. #Renzi pic.twitter.com/r4hob6ehCu
MANCO RENZI CREDEVA CHE CONTE SI SAREBBE DIMESSO: INFATTI SABATO È VOLATO IN ARABIA SAUDITA PER UNA CONFERENZA!
https://www.dagospia.com/rubrica-3/politica/manco-renzi-credeva-che-conte-si-sarebbe-dimesso-infatti-sabato-259231.htm
Could Saudi Arabia be the birthplace of our world’s Neo-Renaissance? Senator @matteorenzi, Former Prime Minister, Italy, Board of Trustees Member, FII Institute, explains why he thinks so in a special conversation with H.R.H. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. #FIINeoRenaissance pic.twitter.com/T0ctpYE14f— FII Institute (@FIIKSA) January 28, 2021
Quelli che si fanno pagare per baciare la pantofola ai dittatori, esattamente, come si chiamano? https://t.co/LQ5QHRil8k— Alessandro Robecchi (@AlRobecchi) January 28, 2021
