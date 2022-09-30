you can’t run from who you are
watch the official trailer for #BonesAndAll now. starring Taylor Russell, @realchalamet, and Mark Rylance, from director Luca Guadagnino
don’t miss the film only in theaters this November pic.twitter.com/Pl3CgyGd6H— MGM Studios (@mgmstudios) September 29, 2022
Belle notizie: è online il primo trailer di Bones and All, l’attesissimo film di Luca Guadagnino che ha vinto il Leone d’argento per la regia all’ultima Mostra del cinema di Venezia, oltre al Premio Marcello Mastroianni per il miglior attore o attrice emergente, assegnato alla bravissima Taylor Russell.
Accanto a Timothée Chalamet, di nuovo diretto da Guadagnino dopo l’exploit di Chiamami col tuo nome, è lei la protagonista di questa storia d’amore e di formazione a tema cannibale tratta dal romanzo di Camille DeAngelis, pubblicato in Italia con il titolo Fino all’osso e adattato per lo schermo dallo sceneggiatore e fedele collaboratore del regista, David Kajganich (A Bigger Splash, Suspiria).
Nel cast di Bones and All figurano anche il premio Oscar Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper e Jake Horowitz.
Il film, prodotto tra gli altri da Frenesy Film e The Apartment, Uscirà in sala il 23 novembre con Vision.
