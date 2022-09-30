FERMI TUTTI: È ONLINE IL PRIMO TRAILER DI “BONES AND ALL”, L’ATTESISSIMO FILM DI LUCA GUADAGNINO – PROTAGONISTI TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET E TAYLOR RUSSELL CHE VIVRANNO UNA ROMANTICA STORIA D’AMORE E DI FORMAZIONE A TEMA CANNIBALE - LA PELLICOLA, CHE HA VINTO IL LEONE D’ARGENTO PER LA REGIA A VENEZIA E IL PREMIO MARCELLO MASTROIANNI PER L’ATTRICE EMERGENTE, ARRIVERÀ IN SALA IL PROSSIMO 23 NOVEMBRE... – VIDEO

Da www.rollingstone.it

 

bones and all luca guadagnino 5 bones and all luca guadagnino 5

Belle notizie: è online il primo trailer di Bones and All, l’attesissimo film di Luca Guadagnino che ha vinto il Leone d’argento per la regia all’ultima Mostra del cinema di Venezia, oltre al Premio Marcello Mastroianni per il miglior attore o attrice emergente, assegnato alla bravissima Taylor Russell.

 

bones and all luca guadagnino 2 bones and all luca guadagnino 2

Accanto a Timothée Chalamet, di nuovo diretto da Guadagnino dopo l’exploit di Chiamami col tuo nome, è lei la protagonista di questa storia d’amore e di formazione a tema cannibale tratta dal romanzo di Camille DeAngelis, pubblicato in Italia con il titolo Fino all’osso e adattato per lo schermo dallo sceneggiatore e fedele collaboratore del regista, David Kajganich (A Bigger Splash, Suspiria).

bones and all luca guadagnino 4 bones and all luca guadagnino 4

 

Nel cast di Bones and All figurano anche il premio Oscar Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper e Jake Horowitz.

Il film, prodotto tra gli altri da Frenesy Film e The Apartment, Uscirà in sala il 23 novembre con Vision.

