(ANSA) - Con Cowboy Carter Beyonce' ha strappato una candidatura ai Grammy per il miglior album country. La cantante pluripremiata se la dovra' vedere con Chris Stapleton(Higher), Kacey Musgraves (Deeper Well), Lainey Wilson (Whirlwind) e Post Malone (F-1 Trillion). E' una rivincita per la superstar che in settembre era stata snobbata (si parlava dell'ipotesi che fosse perchè era troppo nera) ai Country Music Awards. (ANSA).
