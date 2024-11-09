A FORZA DI FRIGNARE, ALLA FINE È ARRIVATA LA NOMINATION PER BEYONCÉ - IL DISCO "COWBOY CARTER" DELLA CANTANTE AMERICANA È STATO CANDIDATO AI GRAMMY AWARD PER IL MIGLIOR ALBUM COUNTRY - LA SUA ESCLUSIONE DAI "COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS" AVEVA SCATENATO UN'ONDATA DI POLEMICHE, CON IL PADRE DELLA POPSTAR CHE AVEVA GRIDATO AL RAZZISMO: "CI SONO PIÙ BIANCHI IN AMERICA E PURTROPPO NON VOTANO IN BASE ALLE CAPACITÀ E AI RISULTATI"

-

(ANSA) - Con Cowboy Carter Beyonce' ha strappato una candidatura ai Grammy per il miglior album country. La cantante pluripremiata se la dovra' vedere con Chris Stapleton(Higher), Kacey Musgraves (Deeper Well), Lainey Wilson (Whirlwind) e Post Malone (F-1 Trillion). E' una rivincita per la superstar che in settembre era stata snobbata (si parlava dell'ipotesi che fosse perchè era troppo nera) ai Country Music Awards. (ANSA).

