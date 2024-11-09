DAGOREPORT - SALVATE IL "CUORE GITANO" DI ANDREA GIAMBRUNO! SPUTTANATO DA DUE TERRIBILI FUORIONDA BY ''STRISCIA LA NOTIZIA'', NEI QUALI TEORIZZAVA IL SOMMO PIACERE DEL PARTOUZE A 3/4 CON LE SUE COLLEGHE DI MEDIASET, QUINDI TRAFITTO VIA TWEET DA GIORGIA MELONI (UN BENSERVITO SECCO COME UN CASSETTO CHIUSO CON UNA GINOCCHIATA), LA CRUDELE SFIGA NON ACCENNA AD ABBANDONARE LA VITA SENTIMENTALE DELL'EX ''FIRST GENTLEMAN'' - IL SUO INDOMABILE TESTOSTERONE AVEVA RIPRESO A PALPITARE PER LE BOMBASTICHE CURVE DI FEDERICA BIANCO, ATTRICE DI FICTION, GIA' FIDANZATA DEL VICE DI SALVINI, ANDREA CRIPPA - LA LIAISON, SBOCCIATA TRAVOLGENTE LA SCORSA ESTATE TRA LE ONDE DEL SALENTO, SI E' RIVELATA UN "FUOCO DI PUGLIA". LA 40ENNE BIANCO HA MOLLATO IL POVERO GIAMBRUNO QUALCHE GIORNO FA, CON UNA CLAMOROSA LITIGATA, IN UN BAR-SALOTTO DI ROMA-CENTRO, PER FAR RITORNO TRA LE BRACCIA DEL SUO EX CRIPPA, CHE ALL'INIZIO DEL 2024 L'AVEVA SOSTITUITA CON LA PANTERONA-MILF ANNA FALCHI - LA FOTO RIVELATORIA IN SPIAGGIA