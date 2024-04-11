On June 18th, 1994 #USMNT had an 11:30 am EST kickoff in the Pontiac Silverdome vs Switzerland. It was the start of our World Cup. Biggest game of our lives. Night of June 17th, we all sat in our hotel rooms glued to the OJ Bronco chase happening in LA. pic.twitter.com/7id7gmPBEM— Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) April 11, 2024
OJ SIMPSON INSEGUITO DALLA POLIZIA A LOS ANGELES
Era il 17 giugno del 1994. O.J. Simpson, sospettato di aver ucciso l'ex moglie, Nicole Brown, fugge al volante di una Ford Bronco bianca, inseguito dalle volanti della polizia. La fuga del campione di football americano venne trasmessa in diretta dalle principali emittenti tv statunitensi.
