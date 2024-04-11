ARCHEO-VIDEO: QUANDO LA POLIZIA INSEGUI’ OJ SIMPSON (MORTO OGGI A 76 ANNI) PER NOVE ORE PER LE STRADE DI LOS ANGELES - ERA IL 17 GIUGNO 1994 ED ERANO PASSATI QUATTRO GIORNI DAL RITROVAMENTO DEL CADAVERE DELLA MOGLIE DELL'EX GIOCATORE DI FOOTBALL, NICOLE - L'EVENTO FU SEGUITO IN DIRETTA DA MILIONI DI AMERICANI: OJ ERA AL VOLANTE DI UNA FORD BRONCO BIANCA, BRACCATO DA DECINE DI AUTO DELLA POLIZIA - ALLA FINE DEL PROCESSO PER OMICIDIO, NEL 1995, FU ASSOLTO... 

-

Da www.repubblica.it

OJ SIMPSON INSEGUITO DALLA POLIZIA A LOS ANGELES OJ SIMPSON INSEGUITO DALLA POLIZIA A LOS ANGELES

 

Era il 17 giugno del 1994. O.J. Simpson, sospettato di aver ucciso l'ex moglie, Nicole Brown, fugge al volante di una Ford Bronco bianca, inseguito dalle volanti della polizia. La fuga del campione di football americano venne trasmessa in diretta dalle principali emittenti tv statunitensi.

oj simpson, nicole e i figli oj simpson, nicole e i figli oj simpson oj simpson nicole brown simpson e oj simpson nicole brown simpson e oj simpson oj simpson 2 oj simpson 2 nicole brown simpson, oj simpson, kirs jenner e robert kardashian nicole brown simpson, oj simpson, kirs jenner e robert kardashian oj simpson oj simpson DERSHOWITZ OJ SIMPSON DERSHOWITZ OJ SIMPSON

OJ SIMPSON INSEGUITO DALLA POLIZIA A LOS ANGELES OJ SIMPSON INSEGUITO DALLA POLIZIA A LOS ANGELES o.j. simpson inseguimento o.j. simpson inseguimento

 

