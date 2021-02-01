LA BUFERA NELLA BUFERA – NEGLI USA LA TEMPESTA DI NEVE “ORLENA” SI È ABBATTUTA SULLA EAST COAST: SOSPESE LE VACCINAZIONI CHE SLITTERANNO ALMENO IN 5 SITI STATALI CHE RIMARRANNO CHIUSI - DUEMILA, TRA SPALANEVE E MEZZI BLINDATI, SONO GIÀ AL LAVORO. CHIUSE LE SCUOLE, RIDOTTE LE CORSE DI BUS E METRO. GIÀ CANCELLATO L'80 PER CENTO DEI VOLI E... - VIDEO

-

Da "www.adnkronos.com"

 

tempesta orlena su new york 25 tempesta orlena su new york 25

Tutti i voli commerciali all'aeroporto John F. Kennedy di New York sono stati cancellati ieri e 5 siti statali per la vaccinazione di massa nello Stato saranno chiusi oggi, martedì, a causa della tempesta di neve che si sta abbattendo sulla costa orientale degli Usa.

 

"Questa tempesta invernale sta già producendo grandi quantità di neve e creando condizioni di viaggio pericolose, e si prevede che continuerà anche domani", ha affermato il governatore di NY Andrew Cuomo. "Per la sicurezza sia dei lavoratori che delle persone in attesa di vaccinazione, rinvieremo gli appuntamenti per domani in diversi siti di vaccinazione che sono stati colpiti da questa tempesta. Per essere chiari, nessuno sta perdendo un appuntamento, saranno tutti riprogrammati quando le condizioni sono più sicure".

tempesta orlena su new york 18 tempesta orlena su new york 18

 

Almeno sette siti statali per la vaccinazione di massa ritarderanno l'apertura fino alle 10:00 ET, ma gli appuntamenti programmati prima di quell'ora verranno riprogrammati per più tardi nel corso della giornata, ha aggiunto Cuomo.

