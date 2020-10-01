Sembra ormai chiaro che il focolaio alla Casa Bianca sia divampato sabato scorso, durante la presentazione della giudice Barrett come candidata alla Corte Suprema. Nella foto di @politico sono evidenziate le varie persone risultate positive, molte delle quali senza mascherina pic.twitter.com/Suni7WBnnA— Gianluca Di Tommaso (@gditom) October 3, 2020
4/ Yes, it was outside (that's good), but this video shows massively unsafe behavior by many at the ceremony, including Utah @SenMikeLee, who, we now learn, also has Covid https://t.co/Nmktc63p2i In fact, we now know that 6 people at that ceremony (and counting) are positive...— Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) October 3, 2020