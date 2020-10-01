FLASH! – ORMAI SEMBRA CHIARO CHE IL FOCOLAIO ALLA CASA BIANCA SIA DOVUTO ALLA PRESENTAZIONE DELLA GIUDICE AMY CONEY BARRETT, SABATO SCORSO AL GIARDINO DELLE ROSE DELLA CASA BIANCA – PER CAPIRE COME SIA STATO POSSIBILE BASTA GUARDARE LA FOTO PUBBLICATA DA "POLITICO": IN ROSSO I POSITIVI (AL MOMENTO), QUASI TUTTI SENZA MASCHERINA…

-

Condividi questo articolo

 

 

 

 

Condividi questo articolo

media e tv

politica

business

cronache

sport

cafonal

viaggi

salute